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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

A viral video from Sitamarhi’s Parihar block shows a self-styled godman performing dangerous acts with children during an alleged ritual, triggering outrage and demands for police action.

Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:50 IST

A shocking video has surfaced from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district that has generated widespread outrage on social media after a so-called godman was found throwing young children in the air as part of some religious ritual. The video that apparently originates from the Parihar village is likely to raise serious concerns about superstitions and the safety of children.

Bihar Viral Video Shows Children Being Flipped During Ritual

The video shows the man, described online as a “dhongi baba”, handling young children in a highly dangerous manner. He appears to physically throw and flip the children into the air as part of what is presented as a ritual.
The acts have sparked concern because of the apparent risk to the children involved. The footage has since spread across social media platforms, drawing angry reactions from viewers.

Sitamarhi Footage Spreads Across Social Media

The video is being circulated by regional social media pages, including Nawada News Tak on Facebook, while users on X, formerly Twitter, have also shared the footage. As the clip gained traction, several users began questioning how such practices could take place involving children.

Users Tag Bihar Authorities, Demand Action

The incident has also prompted calls for government intervention. Social media users have tagged the Bihar CM Quick Response Team and other state leaders, demanding action against the person seen in the video. Many users have called for the individual’s immediate arrest and urged authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ritual.

Video Raises Questions Over Blind Faith and Child Safety

Again, the video has highlighted the risks associated with blind belief and actions performed in secrecy through religious and superstitious rituals. The role of adults who let children take part in such risky activities has also been criticised by netizens.
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Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety
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Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

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Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

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Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety
Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety
Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety
Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety
Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

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