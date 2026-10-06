Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

Bihar Viral Video Shows Children Being Flipped During Ritual
परिहार,सीतामढ़ी कैसे यह ढोंगी मासूम बच्चों के ज़िन्दगी के साथ खेल रहा है। ढोंगी बाबा कैसे बच्चे को उछाल रहा है ये ढोंगी समाज में एक कैंसर की तरह है, कैसे माँ बाप है, ऐसे ढोंगी को जेल में होना चाहिए @BiharCMQRT @samrat4bjp https://t.co/sjtvfpWWtU
— ekkadam (@ekkadam260772) October 6, 2026
Sitamarhi Footage Spreads Across Social Media
Users Tag Bihar Authorities, Demand Action
Video Raises Questions Over Blind Faith and Child Safety
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.