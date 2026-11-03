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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

The incident reportedly took place at night inside the traffic police outpost at Shreeya Chowk. The video purportedly shows a man consuming a substance inside the premises. There are also reports that another man was found sleeping inside the outpost in an intoxicated condition.

The incident has raised questions about such activities taking place inside a police facility, at a time when traffic personnel are deployed outside the outpost.
The incident has raised questions about such activities taking place inside a police facility, at a time when traffic personnel are deployed outside the outpost.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 12:59 IST

A video has gone viral showing a man allegedly consuming an drugs inside a traffic police assistance outpost in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. The incident has raised questions over police vigilance and monitoring inside the police post itself.
 
The incident reportedly took place at night inside the traffic police outpost at Shreeya Chowk. The video purportedly shows a man consuming a substance inside the premises. There are also reports that another man was found sleeping inside the outpost in an intoxicated condition.
 
The incident has raised questions about such activities taking place inside a police facility, at a time when traffic personnel are deployed outside the outpost.
 
According to reports, the incident was recorded on a mobile phone. The man allegedly fled the spot as soon as he noticed that he was being filmed. The video has triggered concerns over security at the outpost. The district police are yet to issue an official statement or provide details of about the incident.
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Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

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Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

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Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

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Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar
Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar
Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar
Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar
Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

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