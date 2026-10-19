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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act

Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act

A drunk youth was caught on CCTV performing a dangerous stunt just steps away from a passenger train near Gaushala railway gate on the Katihar-Manihari rail line in Bihar. The train stopped in time, averting a possible tragedy.

Katihar: Drunk Youth Stunts In Front Of Train, CCTV Goes Viral (Image: ITV)
Katihar: Drunk Youth Stunts In Front Of Train, CCTV Goes Viral (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 12:58 IST

A young boy found drunk and indulged in a daring stunt in the railway track in the area close to Gaushala railway gate on the Katihar-Manihari rail route in Katihar district of Bihar. The incident occurred during late night when the boy was captured trying to perform a daring stunt by standing close to a running passenger train on the railway tracks.

Katihar CCTV footage captures daring act in railway tracks

The boy was visibly under the influence of alcohol and did not seem to care much about the dangers surrounding him. The entire video has been captured by a CCTV camera which was installed in a nearby home.

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Luckily, the train came to stop in time to avoid any accident. The boy is unharmed in the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries. But the incident raises the issue about the prevention of such hazardous acts on railway tracks.

Katihar case is not an isolated one from India

Another such incident had occurred in January 2026 in Bhubaneswar, where a 38-year-old man, P Appana Rao, lay on the track when the train Amrit Bharat Express was approaching. The loco pilot applied emergency brakes and helped the railway authorities to shift him to a safe place. This resulted in a delay of six minutes in the train. A case was lodged against him under the Railways Act.

Katihar video raises fresh concerns over track safety

In June 2023, an intoxicated man identified as Reji was found lying on railway tracks near Ezhukone station in Kerala’s Kollam district. The loco pilot of a Kollam-Punalur MEMU train spotted him and stopped the train before it reached him. Locals helped move the man off the tracks, and his family was called to take him home. 

The Katihar incident is another reminder of the risks posed by entering or behaving recklessly on railway tracks. The exact circumstances surrounding the youth’s actions have not been established in the information available.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Tiago EV Reverses On Its Own, Owner Takes Nephew Out Before Car Speeds Away With No Key Inside, Viral Video Shocks People    

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Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act
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Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act

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Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act

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Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act
Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act
Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act
Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act
Caught On Cam: Drunk Youth Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt In Katihar, Passenger Train Stands Just Steps Away As CCTV Captures Horrifying Act

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