LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A family travelling on the Dwarka Expressway was allegedly attacked by toll employees following an argument at Bijwasan Toll Plaza. A viral video shows the employees assaulting them with a heavy boom barrier.

Employees accused of beating family with heavy boom barrier, video goes viral (Photo: X)
Employees accused of beating family with heavy boom barrier, video goes viral (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 18:26 IST

A minor argument at a toll plaza on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram reportedly turned violent after toll employees allegedly attacked a family travelling in a car. Two men and a woman were allegedly beaten with a heavy iron boom barrier. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage.

The incident took place at Bijwasan Toll Plaza. Delhi Police have taken note of the viral video and started an investigation. A police team has also visited the toll plaza to examine CCTV footage.

You Might Be Interested In

Argument At Bijwasan Toll Plaza Turns Violent

According to reports, the family was travelling along the Dwarka Expressway when an argument broke out between them and the toll employees. What started as a minor disagreement soon escalated into a physical fight. The toll employees allegedly began assaulting the occupants of the car. They reportedly punched and kicked the family members, leaving several of them injured.

Toll Employee Allegedly Uses Boom Barrier To Attack Family

The situation reportedly turned more serious when one of the employees picked up a heavy iron boom barrier from the toll counter and started hitting the family members with it. Other employees were also allegedly involved in the assault.

A woman travelling with the family stepped out of the car and tried to stop the employees. However, the alleged attack continued despite her intervention.

Woman Records Assault, Video Sparks Outrage

A woman travelling in another car through the toll plaza recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention. Several users expressed anger over the alleged behaviour of the toll employees. Many also tagged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local authorities, demanding strict action.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, No Formal Complaint Yet

Delhi’s Kapashera Police have started investigating the incident based on the viral video. A police team visited the toll plaza and began examining CCTV footage. Station House Officer Naveen Kumar said preliminary action was being taken based on the social media video. Police are also questioning toll officials to establish what happened.

According to the SHO, the family has not yet submitted a formal written complaint. Police said further action, including registration of an FIR under relevant sections, would follow after receiving the complaint. Investigators are now examining the video and CCTV footage to identify everyone allegedly involved in the assault.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Tags: Bijwasan Toll PlazaBoom Barrier AttackDwarka Expresswaygurugram newsGurugram Toll PlazaGurugram viral videoToll Employees Attack FamilyToll Plaza Assault

RELATED News

Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

‘We Imagined Him Watching Our Boys Grow Up’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Mourn Guard Who Died In Building Fire

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked To Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss In Just 30 Minutes

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

QUICK LINKS