Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A minor argument at a toll plaza on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram reportedly turned violent after toll employees allegedly attacked a family travelling in a car. Two men and a woman were allegedly beaten with a heavy iron boom barrier. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage.

The incident took place at Bijwasan Toll Plaza. Delhi Police have taken note of the viral video and started an investigation. A police team has also visited the toll plaza to examine CCTV footage.

Argument At Bijwasan Toll Plaza Turns Violent

According to reports, the family was travelling along the Dwarka Expressway when an argument broke out between them and the toll employees. What started as a minor disagreement soon escalated into a physical fight. The toll employees allegedly began assaulting the occupants of the car. They reportedly punched and kicked the family members, leaving several of them injured.

Toll Employee Allegedly Uses Boom Barrier To Attack Family

The situation reportedly turned more serious when one of the employees picked up a heavy iron boom barrier from the toll counter and started hitting the family members with it. Other employees were also allegedly involved in the assault.

A woman travelling with the family stepped out of the car and tried to stop the employees. However, the alleged attack continued despite her intervention.

Repeated incidents of violence at toll plazas raise serious concerns over the unchecked behaviour of toll staff. The latest incident at Bijwasan–Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram left a father and son severely injured. The son suffered a serious ear injury requiring surgery, while his father sustained a fractured finger. The family is demanding strict action against those responsible. #Gurugram #TollPlaza #DwarkaExpressway #Lawlessness — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) November 10, 2026

Woman Records Assault, Video Sparks Outrage

A woman travelling in another car through the toll plaza recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention. Several users expressed anger over the alleged behaviour of the toll employees. Many also tagged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local authorities, demanding strict action.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, No Formal Complaint Yet

Delhi’s Kapashera Police have started investigating the incident based on the viral video. A police team visited the toll plaza and began examining CCTV footage. Station House Officer Naveen Kumar said preliminary action was being taken based on the social media video. Police are also questioning toll officials to establish what happened.

According to the SHO, the family has not yet submitted a formal written complaint. Police said further action, including registration of an FIR under relevant sections, would follow after receiving the complaint. Investigators are now examining the video and CCTV footage to identify everyone allegedly involved in the assault.