Caught On Cam: Father And Son Among 4 People Shot Over Land Dispute In Kanpur, Double-Barrel Gun Used In Fight – What Happened?

A total of four persons, including both a father and his son, got injured following a shooting incident which was reported at Daheli Ujagar village in Bidhanu district of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening owing to a land dispute. Several shots have been fired by a group, leaving an injured youth critical in condition.

Land dispute in Kanpur leads to firing, injuring 4 people

As per reports, three bighas of land were bought by Akhilesh Rajput last year in the name of his father Roshan Lal. Two months back, Munna Singh Rathod from the same village had bought two bighas of land that adjoins their property. Munna Singh encroached on part of the land owned by Rajputs, according to sources.

Upon hearing the news of the encroachment, Akhilesh went to the plot on Wednesday along with his son Shibu, brother Mahesh Rajput and nephew Sahil. While they were standing near the boundary, Munna Singh reached there along with Shashikant Rathore, Sagar Pal and three or four others who allegedly had a double-barrel gun and other arms.

Firing in Kanpur leaves four people injured, with one nephew in critical condition

As per the complaint, Munna Singh along with others assaulted the family. In their protest against the assault, they were fired upon several times.

According to reports, Akhilesh was shot at his right leg, while Shibu got injured at his right leg. Sahil got a gunshot injury at his lower back and he is now in critical condition. Mahesh sustained bullet injuries at his arms and legs and also got a severe injury to his head after falling in the process. Sahil was taken to Hallet Hospital by the police force.

Accused to be arrested by Kanpur police

Police officers, including DCP South, visited the spot and started investigating. The four injured people were first taken to Bidhanu CHC but then referred to LLR Hospital for further treatment.

Reportedly, according to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, instructions have been given to arrest the accused. He added that if any previous complaints had been filed in regard to the disputed land issue and not dealt with, those officers will be suspended.

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