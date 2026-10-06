Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

A father’s quiet efforts to help his son prepare for an important interview have touched hearts online. A heart-warming video captured outside Saraswati Bhawan at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters in Prayagraj shows a father making sure his son is ready in every possible way before he walks into the interview hall. The simple yet emotional moment has gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising the father-son bond and the sacrifices families make behind every competitive examination success.

Father Fixes Son’s Look Before Interview

In the video, the father can be seen carefully preparing his son moments before the UPPCS interview. He first straightens his son’s coat, making sure he looks presentable and confident. He then takes out a comb from his pocket and gently fixes his son’s hair. The small gesture reflects the care and attention parents often give their children, even when they are preparing for major milestones in their lives. A little later, the father pulls out a small packet and feeds his son what appears to be sweets. Such gestures are often associated with seeking good luck and blessings before an important occasion.

This father son moment made me emotional. This man has come for the UPPCS interview with his elderly father. And look how lovingly his father is combing his hair . If someone has such support from his father in his life then no one can stop him from becoming successful. https://t.co/aypV0CQ2C0 — Chaa (@Prahlad_2102) October 5, 2026

Son Seeks Father’s Blessings

The emotional moment reaches its peak when the young man touches his father’s feet before heading towards the interview hall. The father’s support and the son’s gesture of seeking blessings have resonated strongly with social media users. The video is a reminder that behind every candidate entering an examination or interview room is often a family that has encouraged, supported and sacrificed alongside them.

UPPCS Interviews Underway in Prayagraj

The UPPCS 2025 interview process is currently underway at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. As many as 2,297 candidates who cleared the main examination have been called for interviews for the selection of candidates against 812 vacant posts. The interviews began on September 28, 2026, and are scheduled to continue until October 24. They are being conducted in two shifts each day at Saraswati Bhawan, with the first shift beginning at 9:30 am and the second at 2 pm.

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