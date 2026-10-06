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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

From fixing his coat and combing his hair to feeding him prasad and receiving his blessings, the emotional father-son moment has touched hearts online.

A heartwarming video from Prayagraj shows a father helping his son prepare for his UPPCS interview. (Source:Screengrab)
A heartwarming video from Prayagraj shows a father helping his son prepare for his UPPCS interview. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 17:25 IST

A father’s quiet efforts to help his son prepare for an important interview have touched hearts online. A heart-warming video captured outside Saraswati Bhawan at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters in Prayagraj shows a father making sure his son is ready in every possible way before he walks into the interview hall. The simple yet emotional moment has gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising the father-son bond and the sacrifices families make behind every competitive examination success.

Father Fixes Son’s Look Before Interview

In the video, the father can be seen carefully preparing his son moments before the UPPCS interview. He first straightens his son’s coat, making sure he looks presentable and confident. He then takes out a comb from his pocket and gently fixes his son’s hair. The small gesture reflects the care and attention parents often give their children, even when they are preparing for major milestones in their lives. A little later, the father pulls out a small packet and feeds his son what appears to be sweets. Such gestures are often associated with seeking good luck and blessings before an important occasion.

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Son Seeks Father’s Blessings

The emotional moment reaches its peak when the young man touches his father’s feet before heading towards the interview hall. The father’s support and the son’s gesture of seeking blessings have resonated strongly with social media users. The video is a reminder that behind every candidate entering an examination or interview room is often a family that has encouraged, supported and sacrificed alongside them.

UPPCS Interviews Underway in Prayagraj

The UPPCS 2025 interview process is currently underway at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. As many as 2,297 candidates who cleared the main examination have been called for interviews for the selection of candidates against 812 vacant posts. The interviews began on September 28, 2026, and are scheduled to continue until October 24. They are being conducted in two shifts each day at Saraswati Bhawan, with the first shift beginning at 9:30 am and the second at 2 pm.
Also Read: Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

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Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview
Tags: emotional father son momentfather helps sonfather son bondfather son viral videoPrayagraj viral videoSaraswati BhawanUPPCS 2025UPPCS interviewUPPSCUPPSC headquartersUPPSC interview

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Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

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Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

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Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview
Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview
Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview
Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview
Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

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