A man was allegedly hacked to death with a sickle over a seven-acre ancestral land dispute in Goadri village of Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district on Tuesday (November 17). The victim, Rakesh Yadav, was attacked in the middle of the road by his relatives, a father-son duo, while returning home on his motorcycle. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing accused Jitendra Yaduvanshi repeatedly striking Rakesh with a sickle. The dispute reportedly began after Rakesh took his widowed sister’s fight for her share of the family land to court.

Madhya Pradesh murder linked to widowed sister’s land rights

As per reports, the dispute dates back around eight years, when Rakesh’s younger sister, Pramila, married Jagah Yaduvanshi, the younger brother of accused Lalsingh Yaduvanshi, for love. However, Jagah died around one-and-a-half years ago, after which Lalsingh allegedly threw Pramila and her children out of the house.

He also refused to give her a share in the seven acres of ancestral land. Rakesh then approached the court to secure the legal rights of his sister and her children, a son and a daughter. This reportedly angered Lalsingh and his son Jitendra, leading to resentment between the two sides.

Madhya Pradesh victim attacked while returning from school site

Reportedly, on Tuesday afternoon, Rakesh had gone to inspect a site where some work was to be carried out at a school. While returning home on his bike, he was allegedly stopped by the father-son duo, who were waiting for him on the road.

The accused then attacked him with a sickle. The video that surfaced shows Jitendra repeatedly hitting Rakesh with the weapon in the middle of the road.

Rakesh’s brother rushed him to the district hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead. His body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Tuesday evening.

Madhya Pradesh police detain father, son hospitalised

As per reports, following information about the murder, police reached the spot and detained Lalsingh Yaduvanshi. His son Jitendra also suffered a head injury during the clash and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident took place under the Timarni police station area of Harda district. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Madhya Pradesh murder leaves two families devastated

Reportedly, Rakesh’s brother Mohan said he was the eldest of four brothers and carried the responsibility of looking after the family. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Rakesh had taken the legal battle to court to protect the future of his widowed sister and her two children. However, his death has left Pramila’s son and daughter without their maternal uncle as well, adding to the family’s loss.

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