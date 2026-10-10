Caught On Cam: Female Cop Slaps Man In Public In Ajmer; Lawyer Parks Car On Street To Buy Vegetables, She Takes Away His Keys And Threatens Him

A traffic officer allegedly slapped a lawyer during a dispute over roadside parking in Kishangarh, Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, on Saturday evening, triggering protests by members of the local Bar Association. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing Traffic Circle Officer Anju Yadav slapping lawyer Babulal Bagaria. The incident took place in the Madanganj police station area after Bagaria parked his vehicle near the vegetable market. Following the confrontation, lawyers blocked a road in the city’s main market, demanding the officer’s suspension and action against her.

What led to the confrontation in Ajmer’s main market

Bagaria said he had arrived at Kishangarh’s main market around 6:30 pm on Saturday to buy vegetables. He parked his vehicle to the side of the road and went into the market. A little later, he received a call from the police informing him that his vehicle was parked near the vegetable market.

The lawyer said he returned to his vehicle, where Traffic CO Anju Yadav questioned him about the parking. Bagaria admitted his mistake and apologised to the officer. He said he was told not to park his vehicle that way again, but alleged that the officer misbehaved with him, took his vehicle keys and threatened him.

Lawyer alleges misbehaviour after apologising to Ajmer traffic officer

Recalling the exchange, Bagaria said, “At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, I came to Kishangarh’s main market to buy vegetables. I parked the vehicle to the side and went into the market.”

He added, “A little later, the police called me and said, ‘Your vehicle is parked near the vegetable market.’” Describing what happened after he returned, he said, “I admitted my mistake and apologised to her. I was told not to park the vehicle in this manner in the future. However, she misbehaved, took the vehicle keys and threatened me, saying, ‘Go wherever you want.’”

Ajmer lawyers block road, demand action against officer

News of the incident sparked anger among lawyers, who gathered in the main market and launched a protest. The lawyers blocked the road, demanding that Anju Yadav be suspended and action be taken against her over the alleged assault.

Police deploy personnel in Ajmer to manage protest

As the protest intensified, police personnel from three police stations were deployed at the spot. City Circle Officer Dharmraj Chaudhary was also present as police officers spoke to the protesting lawyers, tried to persuade them to end their agitation and sought to clear the traffic blockade. However, the lawyers remained firm on their demand for action against the traffic officer.

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