An alleged video clip of two teachers of government school being involved in sexual activities in the premises of school campus of Jehanabad district, Bihar has created buzz on social media platform. This video clip, posted on social media platforms on 23 November 2026, is believed to capture a female teacher sitting on the lap of male teacher on staircase that leads to the roof of school. This incident occurred during school time; however, the date on which the video clip was taken is still unknown.

Bihar school video: where did the incident take place?

The footage is reportedly from Rajkiya Krit Madhya Vidyalaya in Machil, under the Makhdumpur block of Jehanabad district. According to media reports, the two teachers allegedly moved quietly towards the staircase leading to the roof while classes were underway.

An unidentified person reportedly recorded the scene on a mobile phone and later uploaded the clip to social media. The video subsequently went viral, drawing attention to the alleged conduct of the teachers inside the Bihar government school.

Bihar teacher’s posting raises questions over video’s age

According to reports, the male teacher seen in the footage was earlier posted as an assistant teacher at Machil Middle School. Following a promotion, he is now serving as the Head Teacher (Pradhan Shikshak) at Primary School, Kukri Bigha.

This change in his posting has raised questions about when the footage was actually recorded. Reports by Dainik Bhaskar and Prabhat Khabar have pointed out that the recording date remains unverified. Since the male teacher has already moved to another school after his promotion, there is speculation that the clip could be old but was leaked online only recently.

Bihar teachers refuse to comment on viral footage

Reporters approached both teachers to seek their versions of the incident. However, neither the male nor the female teacher agreed to speak on camera or issue a public statement.

While the video has generated discussion in Bihar, the exact date of the alleged incident and the circumstances surrounding its recording remain unclear. No public response from either teacher has been reported so far.

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