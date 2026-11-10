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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?

Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?

A female TTE allegedly abuses and threatens a Lucknow passenger at Jhansi railway station, calls him 'illiterate' despite him showing his ticket. Viral video prompts railway inquiry.

Jhansi TTE Calls Passenger 'Illiterate', Threatens Him At Station (Image: X)
Jhansi TTE Calls Passenger 'Illiterate', Threatens Him At Station (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 11:18 IST

A woman Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) is said to have abused and intimidated a passenger at the Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station in Jhansi following a checking in which the passenger could not present his physical ticket on demand. This was done on November 8, 2026, when Shravan Kumar, who hails from Lucknow, had arrived at the station in Karnataka Express train. Although the passenger had produced the ticket later on, there was an altercation as the TTE abused him as ‘illiterate’ and instructed him to vacate the premises.

How a ticket-checking delay triggered the Jhansi confrontation

As per reports, Kumar had boarded sleeper coach of the Karnataka Express (Train 12627) from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh on November 6, travelling with two associates. When the train reached Jhansi on November 8, a female TTE stopped the group for ticket verification.

Kumar said he had purchased a physical counter ticket at Penukonda but could not find it immediately because it was inside his packed luggage. He requested the TTE to check his PNR digitally through her Hand-Held Terminal (HHT), using his seat and coach numbers. However, she refused and asked him and his associates to accompany her to the railway staff office.

Female TTE calls Jhansi passenger ‘illiterate’

Reports say that according to Kumar’s complaint, the TTE humiliated him in front of other railway staff. He eventually found his original ticket and presented it, but the argument did not end. He started recording the interaction on his mobile phone.

In the viral video, the TTE can allegedly be heard saying, “Get straight out of here. If you are seen at this station ever again, it won’t be good for you. Move straight out.”

When he informed her about traveling to Lucknow and having booked the online ticket on his mobile phone, she replied, “So you are going to travel without a ticket? Don’t you know that without confirmation of your ticket, you can never enter the train? You don’t know anything at all; you are illiterate (Angoothachhap).”

Then she continued and said, “Get lost from here immediately. I feel disgusted seeing your face (Tumhari shakl se nafrat ho rahi hai). Get lost from here. Otherwise, if I weren’t busy now, I would show you my capabilities.”

Jhansi railway authorities launch departmental inquiry

Despite showing his arrival counter ticket and connecting reservation to Lucknow, Kumar and his associates were allegedly forced to leave the station premises under threats of further action.

The video was subsequently uploaded by Kumar on X, along with filing a complaint regarding the matter via railway channels of grievances. North Central Railway officials took note of the complaint and began an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will involve the conduct of the TTE at Jhansi station.

Also Read: Watch Video: Mumbai Boy Dies After Firecracker Blasts Collapse Shop Roof, 16-Year-Old Boy Found With 100% Burn Injuries – Full Incident   

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Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?
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Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?
Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?
Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?
Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?
Caught On Cam: Female TTE Abuses Passenger After Unable To Show Physical Ticket; Shouts ‘I Hate The Sight Of You’ – What Happened Next?

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