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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story

Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story

A dispute over an online delivery order turned violent near Tata Eureka Park in Greater Noida’s Sector 150, as riders chased and beat a man. Police detained those involved after the viral video surfaced.

Delivery Order Dispute Turns Violent In Greater Noida, Video Viral (Images: X)
Delivery Order Dispute Turns Violent In Greater Noida, Video Viral (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 09:06 IST

A dispute over who would take an online delivery order turned violent near Tata Eureka Park society in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Saturday night, with a group of delivery riders chasing and beating a young man on the road. A video of the clash has gone viral on social media, showing the man trying to escape into the residential complex as others pursue him. Police from the Knowledge Park police station reached the spot, brought the situation under control and took action against those involved.

How the Greater Noida delivery order dispute turned violent

Reports say that, according to police, the fight broke out between delivery riders working for online ordering platforms near the residential society. An argument over who would take an order escalated into a physical confrontation between the two groups.

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The viral footage shows several people fighting on the road near Tata Eureka Park. Some are seen chasing and hitting a young man as he attempts to flee into the society. Security guards intervened to separate those involved and stop the clash from escalating, while other people at the spot also tried to calm both sides.

Greater Noida police take action against riders involved in clash

As per reports, after receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Knowledge Park police station arrived and brought the situation under control. Police subsequently detained those involved and initiated legal proceedings against them.

The police media cell confirmed that the altercation took place near Tata Eureka Park, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station. It said the delivery riders fought over taking an online order and that action had been taken against those involved in accordance with the law.

What Greater Noida police said about the viral fight

Reportedly, Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said the incident stemmed from a dispute among delivery riders and was not connected to any other issue. He added that legal action had been taken against everyone involved in the fight.

The Greater Noida incident has drawn attention after the video showed the confrontation unfolding in a public area near the residential complex. The intervention of security guards and other people helped bring the situation under control before police arrived.

Greater Noida investigation continues after viral video

Police have described the incident as a dispute between delivery riders over an order. However, the information released by the police did not specify the identities of those involved or the exact legal provisions invoked against them.

Further details about the case were not immediately provided. Police have confirmed that action has been taken against the people involved in the Greater Noida clash.

Also Read: Viral Video: Man Tied to Tree By Villagers In Gonda, Woman Slaps Him Repeatedly And Beats Him With Sticks; What Led To The Assault?     

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Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story
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Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story

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Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story

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Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story
Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story
Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story
Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story
Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story

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