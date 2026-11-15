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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened

Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened

A college student was allegedly attacked with iron rods and sticks while returning home in UP's Kaushambi. Hours later, the attackers reportedly stormed his house and beat up his father too.

Student Beaten With Iron Rods, Attackers Later Storm Home and Assault Father (Photo: X)
Student Beaten With Iron Rods, Attackers Later Storm Home and Assault Father (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 20:55 IST

A shocking case of violence linked to an old rivalry has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. A 28-year-old college student was allegedly surrounded and brutally beaten with iron rods and sticks while returning home from college. But the violence did not end there.

A few hours later, the attackers allegedly reached his house and assaulted both the student and his father. Five people from the two sides were injured in the incident. A video showing the alleged assault has also gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Pindra Sahavanpur village under the Karari police station area.

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Student Attacked While Returning From College

According to a complaint filed by Kaushalya Devi, her 28-year-old son, Pankaj Maurya, was returning home from Dr Rizvi College in Karari on November 14, 2026. At around 3 pm, when he reached near the Moazzampur Gate, several men from the village allegedly stopped him. The accused have been identified as Rohit, Sukhlal, Ajay, Raja Babu and Himanshu, among others.

The complaint alleges that the group started abusing Pankaj over an old legal dispute. They then attacked him with iron rods and sticks while he was sitting inside his car. The sudden assault created panic in the area. Some passersby intervened and stopped the attackers. The accused then allegedly left the spot.

Attackers Allegedly Storm Student’s House in Evening

However, the matter took another violent turn around 5 pm. Kaushalya Devi alleged that when the family raised objections over the afternoon assault, the accused returned with more people. Armed with sticks, they allegedly entered the house and attacked Pankaj again.

His father, Phoolchandra Maurya, was also beaten during the assault. Both father and son suffered injuries. The attackers allegedly threatened to kill them before leaving. The injured father and son were taken to the Community Health Centre in Karari in a 108 ambulance for treatment.

Five Injured as Both Sides Make Allegations

Meanwhile, the other side has also made serious allegations. Raja Babu Maurya, who was injured in the clash, claimed that Sanjay Maurya hit him with a speeding car. He alleged that the collision left his leg fractured. Overall, five people from both sides sustained injuries in the violence.

Assault Video Goes Viral, Police Begin Legal Action

A video of the alleged assault has gone viral on social media, bringing the incident into the spotlight. Kaushalya Devi has approached the police and demanded strict action against those involved.

DSP Saurabh Sawant said the clash took place between two groups over an old rivalry. He confirmed that five people were injured and are undergoing treatment.

“Mukadma darj kiya ja raha hai aur anya zaroori kanooni karwai ki ja rahi hai (A case is being registered, and other necessary legal action is being taken),” the officer said, according to the statement provided. Police are proceeding with the case and further legal action is underway.

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Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Assault CaseKaushambiOld Rivalrypolice investigationUP Crimeuttar pradeshviral video

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Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened

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Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened
Caught on Cam: First Attacked Near College, Then His Home Was Stormed, UP Student and Father Brutally Beaten Over Old Rivalry, Here’s What Happened

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