Caught On Cam: Girl Clings To Truck’s Bumper As Speeding Vehicle Rams Into Her Scooty In Maharashtra

A girl had a narrow escape after a speeding sand-laden truck rammed into her scooter on Belapur Road in Maharashtra. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, showing the girl clinging to the truck’s front bumper during the collision. The girl’s quick reflexes are believed to have helped her avoid being thrown away by the impact. Despite the frightening collision, she managed to get back on her feet and walk away as bystanders rushed to check on her condition.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Collision

The CCTV footage shows the sand-laden truck approaching a stretch of Belapur Road before suddenly turning right without appearing to slow down sufficiently. The truck then rams into the girl’s scooter, leaving her caught near the front of the heavy vehicle. In a split-second reaction, she grabs hold of the truck’s bumper, seemingly preventing herself from being thrown away during the collision. The footage highlights how quickly the situation unfolded and how narrowly the girl escaped what could have been a serious accident.

Girl Walks Away After Collision

After the collision, the girl manages to get up and walk away from the spot. Bystanders can be seen gathering around her to check whether she has sustained any injuries. The truck driver is also seen stepping out of the vehicle following the crash. However, according to reports, he fled the spot afterwards. The girl’s condition following the incident has not been independently confirmed.

Truck Reportedly Had No Number Plate

According to reports, the sand-laden truck did not have a number plate, raising questions about its identification and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The vehicle is reportedly linked to the Mahalgaon sand auction in Vaijapur. However, further details about its ownership and the driver’s identity remain unclear. The viral CCTV footage has drawn attention to the dangers posed by heavy vehicles on roads and the importance of responsible driving. Further details regarding any police action in connection with the incident are awaited.

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