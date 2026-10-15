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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe

Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe

A viral video shows a group of girls and a young man allegedly assaulting a woman in Indore’s Hiranagar area. Police are identifying suspects as no formal complaint has been filed.

Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore. (Image Credit: bundelidarpan/Insta)
Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore. (Image Credit: bundelidarpan/Insta)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 11:34 IST

A video that began as a phone recording of a street fight has now put the Indore police on alert, and the question of who started it, and why, is still open.

A Video That Spread Fast

A clip showing a group of girls and a young man attacking a young woman is circulating widely on social media. The footage, said to be from the Hiranagar area of Indore, shows the assault taking place first inside a garden and then out on the street.

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In the video, several girls surround the woman and hit her repeatedly. Friends of those involved were present at the spot, and they filmed the entire episode. That recording is what eventually found its way online.


What Led to the Fight

According to the account that accompanies the video, the clash grew out of a dispute linked to alleged molestation and offensive comments. The exact sequence is not clear from the footage or the information available so far. It is not known who made the remarks, whom they were directed at, or whether the claim of molestation is true. These details have not been verified.

Police Take Notice

Station House Officer (TI) Sushil Patel confirmed that the video has come to the police’s attention. He said no formal complaint has been filed yet. The police, he said, are examining the video, and if the victim or anyone else comes forward, action will follow as per the law.

Meanwhile, officers are already working to identify the youths seen in the assault, using the video itself as the main lead.

A Second Video, Another Beating

The Hiranagar clip is not the only one troubling the city. A separate video from Baneshwari Kund shows a young man and a young woman being beaten by a group of youths. It was reportedly recorded on Monday and shared online afterwards.

In that case, the police have said they have identified the youths involved in the fight and are taking action against them.

What Comes Next

The Hiranagar case now rests on one thing: whether the woman seen being beaten steps forward. Without a complaint, the police can only trace the people in the video. If she does come forward, investigators will also have to examine what she was accused of, and whether the allegation of molestation holds up. The truth may turn out to be more complicated than the clip suggests.

For now, two videos have forced the police to act, and the identities of those caught on camera are expected to surface soon.

Also Read: Shot 7 Times During Morning Walk: Retired Customs Official Murdered In Bihar’s Arrah, Wife Alleges Land Dispute

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Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe
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Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe
Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe
Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe
Caught On Cam: Girls, Young Man Assault Woman In Indore Over Alleged Molestation, Viral Video Triggers Police Probe
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