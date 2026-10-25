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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too

Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too

A viral video from Gonda shows Gram Pradhan Shakeel Ahmed Khan and his wife Parveen allegedly firing a licensed revolver and teaching children to aim, prompting police to begin arms licence cancellation proceedings.

Gonda Pradhan, Wife Fire Revolver, Teach Children To Aim (Image: X)
Gonda Pradhan, Wife Fire Revolver, Teach Children To Aim (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 11:08 IST

A viral video showing Gonda Gram Pradhan Shakeel Ahmed Khan and his wife, Parveen, allegedly firing a licensed revolver into the air and letting children handle the weapon has prompted fresh action by the local administration. Police have initiated proceedings to cancel Khan’s arms licence, while investigators examine whether the minors also fired the gun. The footage is reportedly from last year’s Diwali celebrations in Pure Tilak village but recently gained attention after being widely shared on social media by rival factions.

What the viral Gonda firing video shows

The footage shows Khan and Parveen taking turns firing multiple rounds into the air with their licensed revolver. In another sequence, the adults hand the weapon to young children from the family and appear to instruct them on how to hold and aim it.

The adults are heard saying, “This is how you hold it, and this is how you lock onto a target / aim”. Investigators are checking whether the children actually fired a live round. However, allowing minors to handle a firearm and engaging in celebratory aerial firing violate the conditions of an arms licence.

Gonda police begin proceedings to cancel weapon licence

As per reports, Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Abhishek Davchya said the video reportedly dates back to last year’s Diwali celebrations and gained traction after rival groups circulated it online. Police said some initial legal processes had already been addressed, and the administration is now moving ahead with licence cancellation proceedings.

Gonda administration reviews seizure and legal action

Reportedly, the local police administration has confirmed that proceedings to revoke Shakeel Ahmed Khan’s arms licence have been initiated. The weapon is also set to be seized by the state, according to the information provided. Further investigation will establish the full circumstances of the incident and whether the children discharged the weapon.

Also Read: Maharashtra Man Marries Wife’s Younger Sister; First Wife And Father-In-Law Oppose Decision, He Murders Son-In-Law With Sword – Full Details     

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Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too
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Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too

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Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too

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Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too
Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too
Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too
Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too
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