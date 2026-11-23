A grand wedding arrival in Rajasthan nearly turned into a major tragedy after a helicopter’s rotating blades caught the groom’s traditional safa. The shocking incident took place in Langera village of Barmer district. The groom escaped without injuries, but his safa was cut off in a split second. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. It has triggered questions about the helicopter company’s safety arrangements and the conduct of its staff.

Groom’s Safa Gets Caught in Moving Helicopter Blade

The incident took place as the wedding couple arrived in their village by helicopter. Their family members and other villagers had gathered near the helipad to welcome them. After landing, the bride and groom stepped out of the helicopter and started walking towards the waiting guests.

However, things suddenly took a frightening turn. While the helicopter’s blades were still rotating, one of them caught the groom’s safa. Within seconds, the traditional headgear was cut off. The incident left people present at the spot shocked. The staff members immediately stepped in and helped the couple move away from the helicopter.

Fortunately, the groom did not suffer any injuries. However, the incident could have ended very differently if the rotating blades had come into contact with either of them.

दूल्हे के साथ एक बड़ी घटना होते होते बची बाड़मेर में दूल्हा हेलीकॉप्टर से बारात लेकर गया था उतरते समय दूल्हे का साफा हेलीकॉप्टर के पंख में उलझते उलझते बचा। https://t.co/a0mlROJgyG — Rupali Gautam (@Rupali_Gautam19) November 23, 2026

Viral Video Raises Questions About Helicopter Company’s Safety

The video has sparked a debate on social media. Several users have questioned why the couple were allowed to walk away while the helicopter’s blades were still moving. People have also raised concerns about the helicopter company’s safety arrangements and the role of its ground staff.

Many have pointed out that wedding guests and passengers may not be aware of the safety precautions required around a helicopter. It is the responsibility of the operating company and its staff to guide them properly.

Who Would Have Been Responsible If a Major Accident Occurred?

The incident has also raised an important question: Who would have been held responsible if the groom or bride had suffered serious injuries?

Helicopter operators and their ground staff are responsible for following safety procedures and ensuring that passengers remain at a safe distance from moving aircraft parts. The couple may not have been aware of the risks involved, but the staff should have guided them before allowing them to leave the helicopter.

Although the groom escaped unharmed, the incident highlights how a moment of carelessness during a wedding celebration could have resulted in a serious accident.