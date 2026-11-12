Caught On Cam: ‘Happy Diwali, I’ll Kill The Whole Family’! CCTV Captures Neighbour Chasing And Shooting Ex-Tech Mahindra Head Even After He Falls

Footage of an incident that took place in the evening of a Friday in Sector 21C reveals a neighbour reportedly chasing the ex-Tech Mahindra employee down the road and shooting him repeatedly.

Four Minutes of Argument Before the Shots

The video begins in the same way as any other neighbourhood dispute. The two men are shown standing outside a building in Sector 21C in Faridabad one Friday evening, arguing with each other. This argument goes on for about four minutes.

Then comes the change. The accused, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, a 44-year-old scrap dealer, draws out a pistol and starts shooting his neighbour, Paramjeet Dhankhar. Dhankhar drops down on the ground. But the shooting continues.

Tragic #Faridabad Parking Dispute Murder 🚨 #CCTV Found of #ParamjitDhankhar #TechMahindra’s Asia Head, was fatally shot 15-16 times in Faridabad over a parking row. The accused, Mohan Sharma, has been arrested. #JusticeForParamjit @policefaridabad @cmofficeup @dgpharyan https://t.co/VV3rJY8d1F — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) November 11, 2026

The Attempt To Run Away

In some ways, Dhankhar manages to move away. In the video, Dhankhar is shown trying to close the gates of the building from outside.

That is not the end. The accused runs after him and shoots him some more times.

The Words That Followed The Gunfire

While Dhankhar was lying down on the road, the accused shouted out loud, “Happy Diwali, I am going to kill the entire family today.”

One of his female relatives tried to stop the accused from shooting any further. However, the accused did not pay attention to her pleas. As per the video clip, the accused kept firing his gun while insulting people.

The Man Who Had Just Returned From His Hometown

Paramjeet Dhankhar was 42 years old. He resided in Singapore but had come to Faridabad two days ago, to attend his nephew’s wedding ceremony. It was a sad ending to his homecoming.

He had accomplished much in life to be present at that location. Previously, he had worked as the regional business head of the Asia Pacific division of Tech Mahindra. At the time of his death, he was serving as the senior vice president of FPT Software.

Approximately 15 Rounds From A Licensed Pistol

It is alleged by the police that the accused fired approximately 15 rounds from his licensed pistol. Out of the total number, three to four rounds hit Dhankhar, and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot itself.

An Old Grudge Over Parking

Why did the fight on the road turn into such an ugly incident? In police investigations, it has been revealed that there was a longstanding dispute between both the parties over parking their vehicles. Also, whether there was any old dispute over their pet dog is also being investigated by the police.

Arrested From DLF Chowk

The accused could not remain elusive for too long. He has been arrested from DLF Chowk in Ballabgarh. The complaint regarding the murder has been lodged with the Surajkund police station from where a case has been filed against him.

What Happens Next?

The footage is likely to become central to the case, but questions remain. How did a parking disagreement grow into something that ended with a gun being drawn? Did the earlier dispute over a pet dog play a part? And what will investigators make of a licensed weapon being used in a killing?

The accused remains an accused until a court decides otherwise. For now, a family that gathered for a wedding is grieving, and a neighbourhood is left asking how a quarrel next door went so far.