Caught On Cam: Haridwar Elephant Gets Angry At Thar, Tries To Flip SUV As Passengers Click Photos; Why Did It Attack?

An ordinary car ride down the Haridwar-Najibabad highway soon became a horrifying experience as a wild elephant approached the Thar SUV and attempted to topple it over. The incident, recorded in a video clip, happened at Shyampur, Haridwar on Monday. It was said that the wild elephant had appeared on the road by crossing from the nearby forest when there was an accumulation of traffic around it.







The shocking part of the entire incident is what followed. It was said that a person in the SUV started to take photos of the wild elephant. As a result, the elephant went into an aggressive mode and approached the SUV.

What happened between the elephant and the Thar?

According to local reports, the elephant tried to tip over the SUV while the occupants tried to stay safe inside. One account stated that the animal tried flipping over the Thar three times, with the elephant lifting up the car quite high. Vehicles were also parked on the road when the elephant passed by.

The people around the SUV started to make noise and finally managed to get the elephant to leave the SUV and cross the road. There were no reported casualties as a result of the incident. The Forest Department was then called to get the elephant back to the forest.

Why did the elephant attack the SUV?

As far as the cause of the attack is concerned, the attempt to click pictures seems to be the direct cause, as per eyewitnesses. However, it would be more appropriate to look at it as an instance of an encounter between a wildlife animal and human beings, because it cannot be said for sure that clicking pictures led to the attack.

The place, Shyampur, is surrounded by the forest, and elephants have been seen in and around the road as well as in other areas nearby lately. A herd of elephants had reportedly come near the Nileshwar Mahadev Temple area recently.

What did the Forest Department advise?

Forest officials have urged motorists and tourists to maintain a safe distance from wild elephants and avoid stopping vehicles to photograph or film them. That warning becomes particularly relevant in a video like this. What begins as a few seconds of curiosity can quickly turn dangerous when a large wild animal feels cornered, disturbed or threatened.

The viral footage is a stark reminder that a forest road is not a safari enclosure — and getting closer for the perfect photograph can have very real consequences.

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