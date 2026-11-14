Caught on Cam: He Reached His In-Laws’ Home and Allegedly Beat His Wife, But What Her Family Did Next Left Him Thrashed on the Street

A family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district turned violent after a man allegedly assaulted his wife at her parents’ home. The incident took place in the Khatiq Pada area of Khurja, where the woman’s family members reportedly beat him up. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows the man being thrashed inside the house and then dragged out towards the street. The video has since gone viral.

Wife Accuses Husband of Repeated Domestic Violence

According to reports, the woman had been living at her parents’ home for quite some time. She alleged that her husband frequently assaulted her, forcing her to leave their marital home and stay with her family. However, the situation took another turn when her husband arrived at his in-laws’ house. He allegedly created a scene and assaulted his wife again.

This time, the woman’s family members intervened. They reportedly attacked the man and beat him up, taking the fight from inside the house to the street.

Police Take Husband Into Custody

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and submitted a written complaint against her husband. She demanded legal action over the alleged harassment and assault. Police have taken the husband into custody and started further action in the case. The viral video has also drawn attention to the incident. Further details about the dispute and the police investigation are awaited.