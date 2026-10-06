Caught On Cam: High Speed Bolero Kills Woman, Injures Man Driving Scooty, Viral Clip Shows Car Smashing both In air After Coming In From Behind

A woman riding pillion on a scooty was killed and a young man was seriously injured after a high-speed Bolero rammed their two-wheeler at Medical Chowk in Atabira, Odisha’s Bargarh district. The frightening crash was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, which shows the two riders being thrown far onto the road after the collision.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Devi Prasad Panda, a resident of Rengalicamp. The young man, who was driving the scooty, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The CCTV footage shows the pair trying to cross the road when the Bolero comes from behind at high speed and hits the scooty with force.

Odisha crash caught on camera as riders are thrown onto road

The impact sent both riders flying onto the road. The footage captured the entire sequence, including the moment the Bolero struck the scooty and the two victims were thrown away from the vehicle.

As per reports, following the crash, Atabira police reached the spot and seized the Bolero. Police also took the driver into custody and began investigating the circumstances of the Odisha accident. Relatives of the deceased later filed a complaint, seeking an investigation and action against whoever was responsible.

Odisha road accidents have also claimed lives in Bargarh

The latest incident comes after other serious crashes in Odisha. In September 2025, a tipper truck rammed a scooter at Gurudwara Chowk in Bargarh, killing a couple and critically injuring their two minor sons. Police later seized the truck and detained its driver.

In March 2026, another fatal Odisha crash was reported in Bargarh district when a 30-year-old man, Sunil Sindhur, was hit and killed by a Bolero near the Tahsil office on Narsinghnath Road in Padmapur.

Odisha police begin probe after fatal Bolero collision

In the Atabira case, the seized vehicle and CCTV footage are expected to be important parts of the investigation. The Odisha police have taken the Bolero driver into custody, while the injured scooty rider remains under treatment. The family of Devi Prasad Panda has demanded action against the person responsible for the fatal Odisha crash.

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