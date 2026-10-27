Caught On Cam: Insects Seen Falling On Pizza Base At Unnao’s Domino’s; Customer Films Viral Video

A video filmed at a Domino’s outlet in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns over food hygiene after insects were allegedly seen hovering around a counter light and falling onto a pizza base. The incident has triggered questions about food preparation practices and the need for stricter checks by food safety authorities. According to the claims accompanying the video, the insects continued to fall near the area where pizza bases were being prepared. It is further alleged that the preparation process continued even after the insects landed on the base. The claims have not been independently verified.

Staff Allegedly Objected to Video Recording

The customer who recorded the video reportedly faced objections from the outlet’s staff, who allegedly said, “No photography.” The footage has raised questions about hygiene standards at the outlet and whether adequate precautions were being taken to prevent insects from contaminating food during preparation. Food safety experts generally stress the importance of maintaining clean food preparation areas, controlling pests and ensuring that potentially contaminated ingredients are not served to customers. The incident, if verified, would warrant scrutiny by the relevant food safety authorities.

उत्तर प्रदेश – उन्नाव के Domino’s में पिज्जा बेस पर गिरते दिखे कीड़े, खाद्य विभाग कहां है ? उन्नाव के Domino’s का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें काउंटर की लाइट के आसपास मंडरा रहे कीड़े पिज्जा बेस पर गिरते दिख रहे हैं। आरोप है कि कीड़े गिरने के बाद भी उसी जगह पिज्जा बेस तैयार किया जाता रहा। ग्राहक ने वीडियो बनाना शुरू किया तो स्टाफ ने कथित तौर पर कहा, “फोटोग्राफी बंद है।” वीडियो सामने आने के बाद खाद्य सुरक्षा और साफ-सफाई पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। आखिर उन्नाव का खाद्य विभाग ऐसे मामलों में कब कार्रवाई करेगा? @KhojiHindustan1 — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) October 26, 2026

Previous Food Contamination Concerns in Gurugram and Maharashtra

The alleged incident comes amid wider concerns over food hygiene, with previous reports from different parts of India highlighting suspected contamination in food products. Incidents involving alleged worms or insects in sandwiches and other food items have also been reported in places such as Gurugram and Maharashtra, renewing questions about food storage, handling and quality-control practices. However, the details and findings of individual cases need to be assessed separately, and allegations should not be treated as established facts without verification.

Where Is the Food Safety Department?

The video has renewed calls for food safety officials to investigate the matter, inspect the outlet and establish whether food safety norms were violated. Authorities can examine the preparation area, review pest-control measures and determine whether any food was contaminated. Any action would depend on the findings of an official inspection. For consumers, the incident serves as a reminder to report suspected food contamination to the relevant food safety authorities rather than relying solely on viral videos to establish what happened.

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