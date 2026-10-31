Caught On Cam: Jaipur MBA Student Seen Walking Towards Terrace Before Falling From University’s 6th Floor, Dies

It began as an ordinary Saturday on a Jaipur university campus. Around 10 am, students on the premises realised something was wrong. By the end of the day, a second-year MBA student was dead, and her classmates and teachers were asking how.

A Saturday Morning That Ended in Silence

A second-year MBA student identified as Yashasvi Rohila died after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of a building at Poornima University in Jaipur. The incident took place at around 10 am on Saturday, on the campus that falls under the Shivdaspura police station area.

She was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where she died during treatment.

पूर्णिमा यूनिवर्सिटी में 6th फ्लोर से कूदी MBA स्टूडेंट की हुई मौत #PoornimaUniversity #RajasthanNews #JaipurNews #NationalUnityDay #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel https://t.co/M6gy6ro7FP — Yaduveer Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@Yaduveerch0073) October 31, 2026

Who Was Yashasvi Rohila?

Yashasvi was reportedly a resident of Prem Nagar in the Gujjar Ki Thadi area of Jaipur. She was in the second year of her MBA. Beyond these details, little has been made public about her life or her family.

Classmates Tried to Reach Her in Time

According to reports, some students learned that she had gone up to the sixth floor and tried to stop her, but could not. CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly surfaced, and another clip is said to show her going up the stairs towards the terrace.

The effort by her fellow students shows that people around her noticed and acted. It also leaves a painful question about how quickly help could have reached her.

A Mid-Semester Exam She Did Not Sit

Reports say she was due to take her MBA mid-semester examination on Saturday but did not appear for it. Police have not linked this to the incident, and no single cause should be assumed.

The Question No One Can Yet Answer

Police reached the spot after being informed and began an investigation. They are looking into the circumstances. According to police, the reason behind her death is not yet known.

Questions a Campus Must Now Ask

Several things remain open:

What will the police find? Officers are expected to speak to her family, friends, teachers and classmates.

What did the family say? Their account will matter in understanding what was happening in her life.

What support exists on campus? The case may bring attention to counselling and mental health services for students.

Are upper floors and terraces secured? Authorities may be asked to review access to such areas.

For now, a campus in Jaipur is in mourning, and the investigation continues.

If you or someone you know is struggling: Tele-MANAS, India’s government mental health helpline, is available round the clock on 14416 (or 1800-891-4416). Please verify numbers before publishing.

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