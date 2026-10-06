Caught On Cam: Jawra Man Consumes Posion After Wife Catches Him With Another Woman In Hotel, She Walked In Room While Husband Was Cheating

Vijay Dagdi, a father of two who was at the centre of the Jawra hotel case in Ratlam district, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Monday morning and also posted a video on social media before his health deteriorated. In the video, Vijay declared himself innocent and blamed the Jawra City social media page and its operator for the entire incident. He was rushed to Jawra Hospital and later referred to Ratlam Medical College as his condition became serious.

Reportedly, the case had earlier come into focus after Vijay’s wife allegedly caught him with another woman at a hotel in Jawra in the presence of police. The matter has since taken another turn after the woman involved in the case also reportedly consumed a poisonous substance around two days ago. She was taken to Ratlam Medical College, where she is undergoing treatment.

🚨 जावरा के होटल प्रेसिडेंट में हाईवोल्टेज हंगामा! पति को दूसरी युवती के साथ होटल में पकड़ने का पत्नी ने लगाया आरोप। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में जमकर हुआ विवाद, महिला ने पति को थप्पड़ भी जड़े—ऐसा दावा वायरल वीडियो में किया जा रहा है। https://t.co/4W3iwjOoM4 — Farooqui (@Farooqui0M) October 4, 2026

Jawra video emerges as Vijay’s health suddenly worsens

Vijay’s social media video has added another layer to the case. While speaking in the video, he said he was innocent and held the Jawra City social media page and its operator responsible for what happened. Soon after recording the video, his health reportedly deteriorated.

Reports say that people nearby immediately took him to Jawra Hospital. As his condition became serious, doctors referred him to Ratlam Medical College, where he is currently receiving treatment. The development triggered appeals on social media urging people to help save Vijay and demanding timely intervention from the administration.

Jawra City page faces demands for FIR and action

After Vijay was shifted to Ratlam, members of the community reached the Jawra City police station. They demanded that an FIR be registered against the Jawra City social media page and its operator and that arrests be made. They also demanded that a procession be taken out in connection with the matter.

The developments have raised questions over the role of social media in the Jawra case. People often present incidents through 30-second or one-minute videos, sometimes without the complete background. The incident has again brought attention to how a video shared without full information can have serious consequences.

Jawra case leaves police investigation to determine guilt

The exact responsibility of each person involved remains unclear and will be established only after the police investigation. According to reports, Ratlam Additional SP Vivek Kumar Lal said, “The investigation of the entire matter is going on and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation.”

At present, both Vijay Dagdi and the woman involved in the case are undergoing treatment at Ratlam Medical College. Police are continuing their investigation, while attention is now focused on what the probe establishes and against whom action is eventually taken in the Jawra case.

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