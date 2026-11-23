There is a video that shows a young man assaulting a girl and pulling her hair. Many people have been asking for something to be done about the incident, although till now nothing much is known regarding its time and place of filming.

A Video That Is Unbearable To See

A video has been doing the rounds in social media circles. In this video, a young man is seen hitting a girl and dragging her hair. This video has been described online as being inhuman and shameful.

Nothing is available regarding who shot this video, first posted it, and its duration.

झारखंड डुमरी गिरिडीह में प्रेमिका प्रेमी से एक दिन बात नहीं की प्रेमी उसे अगले दिन बुलाता है उसे बुरी तरह से बाल पकड़कर जमीन पर पटकर लातों से मारता है अभी तरह झारखंड पुलिस इसकी कोई पुष्टि या करवाई नहीं की है…More https://t.co/wN108FdgaZ — BhadohiQueen (@BhadohiQueen) November 23, 2026

“Reportedly From Dumri”

Those posting the video have claimed that it is shot in Dumri, Jharkhand. There has been no confirmation of this claim. As per the information available, there has been no official confirmation of the place of shooting and no police complaint either.

There has also been no clarification on the date of the incident.

Circulating For Days

The clip has reportedly been going around for a few days. Its location is still unconfirmed, according to the same information.

The Appeals Online

Social media users have tagged Jharkhand Police and asked it to take notice of the video, investigate it, and take action against the man shown in it.

Many are asking whether the local police will act on the viral clip.

What Happens Next?

Will Jharkhand Police verify the video and identify the people in it? Will the girl, if traced, come forward with a complaint, and is she receiving help and care? Will it turn out that the clip is from somewhere else entirely? And will social media pressure lead to action, or will it fade away? No official response has been reported.

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