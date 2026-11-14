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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes

Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes

RJD MLA Naresh Prasad Singh faces controversy after a video shows him riding on a Dalit man's shoulders to cross a knee-deep river in Jharkhand's Palamu.

RJD MLA Falls Into River While Riding On Dalit Man's Back (Image: X)
RJD MLA Falls Into River While Riding On Dalit Man's Back (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 12:27 IST

A video showing RJD MLA Naresh Prasad Singh being carried on someone’s shoulders through a river in knee-deep water in Palamu district of Jharkhand state has stirred up a political and social storm. The man carrying the legislator has been confirmed to belong to the Dalit caste community, whereas, according to the reports, the other man carrying the shoes of the MLA belongs to the OBC community. In the video, the man carrying the legislator is shown to lose balance halfway across the river, resulting in falling down in the river along with the legislator.

Jharkhand MLA falls into river while riding on man’s shoulders

Singh, who represents the Bishrampur Assembly constituency, was travelling to a village on Monday to attend a religious programme. He had to cross a river to reach the destination but chose to sit on the back of a man instead of walking through the knee-deep water.

The video shows the man struggling to maintain his balance before stumbling into the river. Singh also falls during the incident but manages to get back on his feet, albeit unsteadily. No one reportedly suffered serious injuries in the Jharkhand incident.

Jharkhand video sparks controversy over Dalit and OBC identities

The identities of the people involved have further complicated the situation. It is revealed that the man who was carrying Singh belongs to the Dalit community. A third man, who is seen in the video to be carrying the shoes of the legislator, belongs to OBC (Other Backward Classes).

The video has quickly gained popularity through social networking sites, raising questions regarding the supposed arrogance of the MLA. The Jharkhand case has also raised some issues concerning the social order implied by the actions in the video.

Viral Jharkhand footage draws attention to MLA’s conduct

While it cannot be said that the video clip actually proves anything, it does show how Naresh Prasad Singh crossed the river without an incident only to fall down in an unusual manner midstream. Fortunately, no one got injured during the process.

Also Read: Watch Video: Australian PM’s ‘Because Of Your D**k?’ Joke Lands Him In Trouble, Climate Minister Fires Back; What Did They Say?    

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Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes
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Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes

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Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes
Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes
Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes
Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes
Caught On Cam: Jharkhand RJD MLA Rides On Dalit Man’s Shoulders To Cross Knee-Deep River, Both Fall Into Water; OBC Man Carries His Shoes

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