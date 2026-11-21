Three bears unexpectedly entered a house located at the Janakpur region in Chhattisgarh. This incident caused fear among the members of the family since the three bears were wandering inside the house in search of food.

The incident took place at the Janakpur region of the MCB (Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur) district. A recent report by Janta Se Rishta, mentions that the three bears came into the residential area in search of food and then entered the house.

छत्तीसगढ़ के एमसीबी जिले के जनकपुर इलाके में उस वक्त लोगों में दहशत फैल गई, जब खाने की तलाश में तीन भालू रिहायशी इलाके में पहुंच गए। भालुओं ने एक घर में घुसकर खाने की तलाश शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान वे घर में रखे बर्तनों में भी भोजन तलाशते नजर आए। अचानक भालुओं को घर के अंदर देखकर परिवार के लोग डर गए और खुद को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए घर के भीतर चले गए। तीनों भालुओं की यह पूरी हरकत घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। वीडियो अब सामने आया है। — Jaydas Manikpuri (@JayManikpuri2) November 20, 2026







Three Bears Enter House In Janakpur, Search Utensils For Food

The bears were observed wandering inside the house and exploring the utensils that were present inside. This made the family members nervous as they retreated further into their house for safety purposes. The video captured the movements of the animals inside the property. The video is now available on the Internet and highlights the rare encounter between the wild animals and people.

However, there is no information related to the identity of the family involved or the time of recording of this video clip. Furthermore, there are no details regarding the time period the bears spent inside the house and how they finally came out of the house.

Earlier Bear Sightings In Janakpur Raised Concerns

The current sighting has once again brought to notice some earlier reports about movement of bears in Janakpur. As per reports dated August 2026, a wild bear was sighted several times in the vicinity of the Kailash Temple and Banas River. The locals had reported sightings of the bear in the area, especially during evening hours. The presence of the bears had raised concerns because the surrounding area also sees movement of devotees, schoolchildren and government office staff.

It was reported that personnel of the Forest Department were keeping an eye on the movement of the bear and contemplating measures to capture it. People have been asked by officials to keep away from the bear, not gather around it and not feed the bear. There is no official confirmation regarding whether the bear sighted near the Kailash Temple in August is one of the three bears captured in the recent incident.

What Is Known About The Latest Bear Incident?

Although in the video, there are three bears in a house, there are still some questions which have not been answered. These are about the actual location of the house, the date and the time when the video was shot, and the explanation from the residents as well as the response of the Forest Department to this incident.

The most recent video shows the dangers that people can face if they encounter wild animals in their houses. People should never get close, feed, and try to chase away wild animals on their own.

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