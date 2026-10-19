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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested

Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested

Following the incident, the departmental proceedings have reportedly been initiated against the officer.

A Kolkata Police ASI has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him touching a woman volunteer inappropriately at the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal. (Source:Screengrab)
A Kolkata Police ASI has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him touching a woman volunteer inappropriately at the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 15:01 IST

An alleged incident of sexual harassment at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has sparked controversy after a video purportedly showing a police officer touching a woman volunteer inappropriately went viral on social media. The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who was deployed on duty at the Suruchi Sangha pandal, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him, according to reports.

Video of Alleged Misconduct Circulates Online

The incident came to light after a video reportedly showing the ASI touching the woman volunteer inappropriately began circulating on social media. The footage has triggered questions about the conduct of personnel deployed to maintain security at public celebrations. The allegations concern an officer who was assigned duty at the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal, one of the venues associated with Kolkata’s major Durga Puja festivities. Following the video’s circulation, police reportedly arrested the officer in connection with the complaint. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated, according to reports. Further details about the investigation and the official findings were not independently confirmed. The allegations remain subject to the ongoing legal and departmental processes.

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Kolkata Crowd Crush Killed 19 People on October 17

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of crowd management and public safety during Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations. On October 17, a deadly crowd crush at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata reportedly claimed at least 19 lives and left 35 people injured. Five of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The tragedy raised serious concerns about crowd control and the safety arrangements at crowded festival venues. With the ASI’s arrest and departmental proceedings reportedly underway, the case has brought additional attention to the responsibilities of police personnel deployed at major public gatherings. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: Watch: UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

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Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested
Tags: Durga Puja pandalKolkata Police ASIKolkata police officer arrestedpolice officer viral videosexual harassment allegationsSuruchi Sangha Durga Pujaviral videowoman volunteer harassment

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Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested

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Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested

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Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested
Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested
Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested
Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested
Caught On Cam: Kolkata Police Officer Molests, Touches Woman Volunteer Inappropriately At Durga Puja Pandal; Arrested

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