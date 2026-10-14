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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle

Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle

A leopard entered a house courtyard in Gujarat’s Kalantra village at night and attacked tethered cattle. CCTV footage captured the incident, raising concerns over livestock safety among villagers.

Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle. (Image Credit: X)
Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 14:14 IST

In rural Gujarat, it is common to keep cattle tied in the courtyard overnight, a routine so ordinary that no one thinks twice. In Kalantra village of Kalol taluka, Panchmahal district, one such night turned out differently. A leopard walked in, and a camera was watching.

What The Camera Caught

According to the reports, a leopard entered the courtyard of a house late at night while the people inside were sleeping. A cattle was tied there. The leopard pounced on it, and the entire attack was recorded on the house’s CCTV camera. The video has since surfaced.

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The Noise That Woke The House

The sounds of the attack woke the family. Once they realised a leopard was in the courtyard, they raised an alarm, and the leopard ran away. By then, the animal had been fatally wounded and did not survive.

A Village On Edge

Leopards have been seen frequently in Kalantra and the surrounding area, according to the report. This time the animal did not wander through a field or the edge of a forest but entered a family’s home compound. The video has deepened the fear in the village, and people are worried about their livestock.

What The Forest Department Says?

The Forest Department has called on the residents to be very alert. In case any resident encounters a leopard or is involved in an incident concerning wildlife, he/she should notify the department immediately. They have also been instructed not to attempt chasing or attempting to capture the animal, as it is risky. If one meets the leopard in its habitat, they should ensure that they remain at a safe distance from it and report to the department instead of intimidating it. So far, one animal has been killed by leopards in the village.

What Happens Next

The next step is likely to be monitoring by the forest department, including camera traps or a cage, and possibly a compensation claim for the owner. If the leopard returns, the risk could shift from livestock to people, which is why the department wants sightings reported quickly. For Kalantra, the CCTV footage has turned a vague worry into a clear picture of how close the animal came.

Also Read: Watch Video: Bike Gets Stuck to Mahindra SUV After Hit-and-Run, Bihar Police Chase and Catch Driver; Then Thrash Him – What Happened?

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Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle
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Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle

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Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle
Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle
Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle
Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle
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