Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle

In rural Gujarat, it is common to keep cattle tied in the courtyard overnight, a routine so ordinary that no one thinks twice. In Kalantra village of Kalol taluka, Panchmahal district, one such night turned out differently. A leopard walked in, and a camera was watching.

What The Camera Caught

According to the reports, a leopard entered the courtyard of a house late at night while the people inside were sleeping. A cattle was tied there. The leopard pounced on it, and the entire attack was recorded on the house’s CCTV camera. The video has since surfaced.

Terrifying CCTV Footage: Leopard Attacks Cattle Bound Outside House In Panchmahal’s Kalol Panchmahal : Kalol માં ઘરની બહાર બાંધેલા પશુ પર દીપડાનો હુમલો | Gujarat First પશુના શિકારની સમગ્ર ઘટના CCTVમાં કેદ પંચમહાલના કાલોલના કલાંત્રા ગામે દીપડાનો આતંક ઘરની બહાર બાંધેલા પશુ પર દીપડાનો હુમલો પશુના શિકારની સમગ્ર ઘટના CCTVમાં કેદ પશુનો અવાજ સાંભળી ઘરના સભ્યો જાગી ગયા ગ્રામજનોની બૂમાબૂમથી દીપડો સ્થળ પરથી પલાયન થયો દીપડાના વારંવાર આગમનથી ગ્રામજનોમાં ભયનો માહોલ દીપડાને પકડવા પાંજરું મૂકવાની ગ્રામજનોની માગ #Panchmahal #Kalol #KalantraVillage #LeopardAttack #CCTVFootage #ForestDepartment #WildlifeGujarat #Gujarat #GujaratFirst — Gujarat First (@GujaratFirst) October 14, 2026

The Noise That Woke The House

The sounds of the attack woke the family. Once they realised a leopard was in the courtyard, they raised an alarm, and the leopard ran away. By then, the animal had been fatally wounded and did not survive.

A Village On Edge

Leopards have been seen frequently in Kalantra and the surrounding area, according to the report. This time the animal did not wander through a field or the edge of a forest but entered a family’s home compound. The video has deepened the fear in the village, and people are worried about their livestock.

What The Forest Department Says?

The Forest Department has called on the residents to be very alert. In case any resident encounters a leopard or is involved in an incident concerning wildlife, he/she should notify the department immediately. They have also been instructed not to attempt chasing or attempting to capture the animal, as it is risky. If one meets the leopard in its habitat, they should ensure that they remain at a safe distance from it and report to the department instead of intimidating it. So far, one animal has been killed by leopards in the village.

What Happens Next

The next step is likely to be monitoring by the forest department, including camera traps or a cage, and possibly a compensation claim for the owner. If the leopard returns, the risk could shift from livestock to people, which is why the department wants sightings reported quickly. For Kalantra, the CCTV footage has turned a vague worry into a clear picture of how close the animal came.

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