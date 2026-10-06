LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

A leopard entered a hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha, attacked a woman and then hid inside the women’s washroom. CCTV captured the terrifying sequence as forest officials launched a five-hour rescue operation.

Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital (Image: X)
Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:21 IST

Leopard in a hospital setting itself is scary enough. However, in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, the wild beast not only came to a private hospital during the day but also injured a woman and disappeared into the washroom in the course of five-hour rescue operation that took place. Everything was recorded by the CCTV cameras as the leopard was moving in the hospital territory.

The whole incident occurred at Sneha Hospital in Kawardha early Monday morning when the leopard was seen near the hospital parking in the territory of the hospital which it had come down the staircase to.

You Might Be Interested In

What happened when the leopard entered the hospital?

One of the scariest times during the whole event happened when a woman named Yashoda Bai made her way to the restroom. She came across the leopard and tried to flee when she saw it. The leopard pursued her and injured her using its paw. She was hospitalized and was said to be stable.

The leopard then retreated into the women’s bathroom. With a wild animal now in a working hospital, forest authorities and police soon established a barrier. People were protected from the danger zone while keeping an eye on the leopard’s actions using CCTV.

How was the leopard finally rescued?

A specially designed rescue team was brought from Bilaspur for the purpose of capturing the animal. Officials took about five hours in trying to control the situation without making the leopard run away into the public place outside. At 2:55 pm, the team gave a tranquilizer dart to the animal and then put it into a cage to take it to Lalpur nursery for a check-up on its health condition.

It was found out that the leopard is male and is about six years old.

How did the leopard reach the hospital?

This is yet to be confirmed. Before the entry into the town, the animal had apparently been sighted near Rewabandh pond and its surrounding gaushala area. It was also reported by the locals to the authorities that leopards had been sighted near Kawardha on several occasions recently.

The recent event has once again emphasized the increasing likelihood of wild animals coming to human inhabited places in and around the forests. However, for the people of Sneha Hospital, the threat came in an entirely different manner; a leopard appeared where they least expected it to — in a hospital.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Haridwar Elephant Gets Angry At Thar, Tries To Flip SUV As Passengers Click Photos; Why Did It Attack?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

RELATED News

Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

‘SHO Sharab Pee Ke, Chardiwari Koodkar…’: Sanjay Yaduvanshi Accuses Cops of Climbing Boundary Wall While Police Say Singer Is Wanted in a Case | Watch Video

Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, And Police With 2 Questions- Which Route And Where?

Caught On Cam: High Speed Bolero Kills Woman, Injures Man Driving Scooty, Viral Clip Shows Car Smashing both In air After Coming In From Behind

‘I Killed Your Sister’: Husband Strangles 22-Year-Old Wife After Argument In Meerut, Days After Bail In Rape Case; Confesses Murder To Sister-In-Law

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Confirmed As Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach, Replaces Hemang Badani

Asian Games 2026: Karnataka Government Announces Hike In Cash Rewards For Medal Winners

Election Commission vs Opposition: INDIA Bloc March Towards CEC Stopped by Police; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Akhilesh Stage Sit-In On Road

Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

Javed Akhtar Denies Viral Message Targeting Abhijeet Dipke, CJP: ‘Completely Fake’

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

Monu Chauhan Meets Yogi Adityanath, Discusses Dasarath Path and Ayodhya’s Urban Growth

Caught On Cam: Utensils Washed On Toilet Floor, Viral Video Shows Korba Sweet Shop Staff Involved In Unhygienic Cleaning Practice – Details Inside

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Mandatory Preamble Recitation During School Morning Assemblies

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom
Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom
Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom
Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom
Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

QUICK LINKS