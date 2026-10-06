Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

Leopard in a hospital setting itself is scary enough. However, in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, the wild beast not only came to a private hospital during the day but also injured a woman and disappeared into the washroom in the course of five-hour rescue operation that took place. Everything was recorded by the CCTV cameras as the leopard was moving in the hospital territory.

The whole incident occurred at Sneha Hospital in Kawardha early Monday morning when the leopard was seen near the hospital parking in the territory of the hospital which it had come down the staircase to.

What happened when the leopard entered the hospital?

कवर्धा में दिनदहाड़े अस्पताल में तेंदुए की दस्तक पुराने बस स्टैंड स्थित स्नेहा हॉस्पिटल में अचानक तेंदुआ घुसने से हड़कंप मच गया। लोगों ने उसे बाथरूम में बंद किया। करीब 5 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग व कानन पेंडारी की टीम ने सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू किया। #Kabirdham #Leopard https://t.co/TCu64qMrKB — Ravi Gwal (@ravi28870592) October 5, 2026





One of the scariest times during the whole event happened when a woman named Yashoda Bai made her way to the restroom. She came across the leopard and tried to flee when she saw it. The leopard pursued her and injured her using its paw. She was hospitalized and was said to be stable.

The leopard then retreated into the women’s bathroom. With a wild animal now in a working hospital, forest authorities and police soon established a barrier. People were protected from the danger zone while keeping an eye on the leopard’s actions using CCTV.

How was the leopard finally rescued?

A specially designed rescue team was brought from Bilaspur for the purpose of capturing the animal. Officials took about five hours in trying to control the situation without making the leopard run away into the public place outside. At 2:55 pm, the team gave a tranquilizer dart to the animal and then put it into a cage to take it to Lalpur nursery for a check-up on its health condition.

It was found out that the leopard is male and is about six years old.

How did the leopard reach the hospital?

This is yet to be confirmed. Before the entry into the town, the animal had apparently been sighted near Rewabandh pond and its surrounding gaushala area. It was also reported by the locals to the authorities that leopards had been sighted near Kawardha on several occasions recently.

The recent event has once again emphasized the increasing likelihood of wild animals coming to human inhabited places in and around the forests. However, for the people of Sneha Hospital, the threat came in an entirely different manner; a leopard appeared where they least expected it to — in a hospital.

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