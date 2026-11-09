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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

A lion was caught on CCTV roaming through Khambha town in Gujarat's Amreli district late at night. The big cat was reportedly searching for prey after entering from nearby forests.

Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene (Image Credit: @Kshatriyadilip/X)
Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene (Image Credit: @Kshatriyadilip/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 15:05 IST

While the residents of Khambha town in Gujarat’s Amreli district slept, a lion walked through their streets in the dead of night. The big cat was seen roaming the Mahadevpara area, in the heart of the town, late at night, apparently looking for prey. CCTV cameras recorded the movement, and the footage is now drawing attention. Lions often wander into the town from nearby forests and the Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary.

A Silent Visitor After Dark

Late at night, after the time when all the lanes in Mahadevpara would be empty and many of the doors closed, there came a lion. This animal wandered around the streets slowly as if it knew the terrain. There is no information about the exact timing, the date of the event, and the length of the stay of the lion in the area.

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What the Camera Caught

CCTV cameras recorded the movements of the lion. It is the record that made this event known to the public. According to the input, there is no information about any attacks from the lion on any animals or people.

Looking for Prey

The lion was reportedly out in search of prey. This is the account given in the report, and it has not been confirmed by forest officials. Stray animals and livestock are often found in such towns, which may attract predators.

Not the First Time

The view, although shocking, is not an unusual phenomenon for this area. Lions have been known to come into the town of Khambha from forests and Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary in this area. Living among lions has been an everyday routine for the people in Amreli.

The Issue of Safety

While it is clear that such an occurrence may be usual in this place, a large wild cat in the midst of a town can cause apprehension. The small lanes in the town and parked cars, along with late-comers, can pose threats to both the wild cat and human beings.

What Happens Next?

Will the forest department track the lion’s movements and guide it back to the forest? Will residents be warned to avoid going out alone at night, and will patrolling be increased? Could the footage lead to measures such as better lighting or fencing near the town’s edge? And will the lion return? For now, a few seconds of CCTV footage have turned a quiet midnight street into a reminder that people and wildlife share the same ground in Amreli.

Also Read: 20-Day-Old Baby Crushed In Mother’s Arms As Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Kanpur Family

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Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

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Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

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Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

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Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene
Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene
Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene
Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene
Caught On Cam: Lion Roams Streets Of Gujarat Town At Midnight In Search Of Prey, CCTV Captures Scary Scene

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