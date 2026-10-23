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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges

Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges

CCTV footage reportedly shows a man being run over by a car and fatally attacked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Police have taken the accused into custody.

Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges
Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 19:52 IST

A man is reported to have been run down by a car and beaten to death using blunt weapons in full daylight in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra. CCTV footage of the crime has come out and is available in the Internet, showing how the incident unfolded before the murder took place.

The deceased has been identified as Devesh alias Bunty Chandresh Dixit, aged 35 years. Reports claim that he was coming back home after visiting the gym when the murder occurred on Thursday, 22nd October. The accused was found to be named as Pawan Dilip Parashar, aged 22, who surrendered himself at the CIDCO police station.

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According to the police account, the incident took place near the Bajrang Chowk in the CIDCO N-7 locality of the city. It is claimed that the accused drove into the vehicle of the deceased Dixit from the back, hurling him to the ground and returning back to beat him with an iron rod and a stick.

What Does The CCTV Footage Show?



The footage reportedly captures the car hitting the two-wheeler, followed by the accused returning and attacking the victim. The incident took place on a busy road near commercial establishments. The video has drawn attention because it appears to document multiple stages of the alleged attack. However, the motive behind the killing cannot be established from the footage alone and remains part of the police investigation.

What Was The Motive Behind The Murder?

Police are reportedly investigating a possible professional rivalry between the two men. According to preliminary accounts, Dixit and Parashar had been involved in providing security or bouncer services to bars, and tensions may have developed over work-related matters. Some reports have also raised the possibility of a connection to an earlier assault case in which Dixit was reportedly expected to testify. However, investigators have yet to conclusively establish the motive, and these possible links should not be treated as confirmed facts.

Accused Reportedly Surrenders

Parashar reportedly surrendered at the CIDCO police station and was taken into custody. Police registered a murder case following a complaint by the victim’s brother and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing. Investigators are examining the available evidence and questioning the accused to establish what led to the attack.

The case has drawn attention because the fatal assault allegedly took place in public view, with CCTV footage bringing the incident into wider public discussion. The investigation into the motive and circumstances of Dixit’s death is ongoing.

 ALSO READ: WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

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Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges
Tags: CCTV VideoChhatrapati Sambhajinagarcrime newsmaharashtraMurder caseviral video

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Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges

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Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges
Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges
Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges
Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges
Caught On Cam: Maharashtra Man Run Over By Car, Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges

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