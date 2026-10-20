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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Balrampur’s Pachpedwa area shows a young man being brutally beaten with a belt, kicks and punches. Police have registered a case and initiated further legal action.

Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur.
Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur.

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 08:44 IST

A young man on the ground, a belt rising and falling, and a phone camera recording every blow. A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district is spreading on social media, and police have now said a case has been registered.

A Clip That Travelled Faster Than the Facts

The incident was reported from the Pachpedwa police station area of Balrampur. A video of the assault went viral online and drew attention to the case.

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Belt, Kicks and Punches

According to the available information, the youth was beaten with a belt and hit with kicks and punches. The reports describe the beating as brutal. They do not say how long it lasted, how many people took part, or whether anyone tried to stop it.

Who Is the Victim, and Why Was He Beaten?

The young man has not been identified, and his age is not known. The reason for the attack is also unclear. It is not known whether the attackers knew him, or whether the beating followed an argument, a dispute or an accusation.

What the Police Said

Police have now responded. In a statement, Pachpedwa police said a case has been registered under the relevant sections in connection with the matter and that the necessary further legal action is being taken.

The statement does not say which sections have been invoked, who has been named, or whether anyone has been arrested. It also gives no information about the victim’s injuries or whether he received medical treatment.

What Happens Next

The video is likely to be the main lead for police as they identify those involved and establish what led to the assault. Arrests, the sections of law applied and the motive will be the next things to emerge. Until police share them, the story behind the clip remains incomplete.

Also Read: Watch Video: ManSstung Around 50 Times By Bees Collapses Unconscious; Condition Critical, Swarm attack triggers panic at Meerut Circuit House

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Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral
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Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Brutally Beaten With Belt, Kicks And Punches In UP’s Balrampur; Video Goes Viral

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