Man Igniting His Two Wheeler Suffered Burns on Tuesday Afternoon in Hyderbad Petrol Pump

Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon while a man was igniting his two wheeler at a petrol pump in Hyderabad. Staff acted swiftly ensuring that the fire did not spread to the fuel tanker stationed some distance away from the location.

Tuesday Afternoon Incident in Kukatpally

This was Tuesday afternoon in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. A 25-year-old man was igniting his two-wheeler at the fuel station when, it is said, sparks caused fire.

Man Burnt in Flames

The man, as well as the vehicle, was set on fire by the flames. Panic ensued after the incident.

Hyderabad | Man Suffers Severe Burns as Two-Wheeler Catches Fire at Petrol Pump in Kukatpally area; Readmore: https://t.co/XLCHB5LZdD #fireincident @FreedomPress15 https://t.co/OdvGRMjKgp — The Freedom Press (@FreedomPress15) November 18, 2026

Staff Act Quickly

The staff at the petrol pump rushed to the spot. They removed the burning two wheeler from the petrol pump and put out the fire using extinguishers and water.

Oil Tanker Unloading Fuel

Just at that moment, a tanker was unloading fuel to the underground storage tanks at the petrol pump. The staff ensured that the fuel was not being pumped.

Rushed To Hospital

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital in a 108 ambulance. The details available do not say which hospital, or how serious his condition is.

What Is Not Yet Known

His name, the exact time, and the extent of his burns have not been reported. The cause of the fire is not established. No statement from police or the fire department has been mentioned.

What Happens Next?

Will the fire department and police be able to say what caused the blaze? How is the man who was hurt in the fire recovering? And will the swift response at the station bring some attention to this safety issue? The answer is not known yet.

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