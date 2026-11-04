Caught On Cam: Man Dressed As Sadhu Performs Obscene Acts With Dog On Roadside; Social Workers Catch Him – What Happened Next?

The Jhansi police have arrested a man following a video which apparently caught him performing an obscenity on a roadside dog. He had dressed up as a sadhu. The women of a social service organization found him on Sunday night, thrashed him with slippers and their hands, and turned him over to the Kotwali police on the basis of a complaint filed by a social worker Mini Khare. The man is said to have performed objectionable acts on a mute animal. Now the matter has been registered as a case and an investigation has been initiated.

How a video recorded by a passer-by triggered outrage in Jhansi

As per reports, a passer-by had recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The video is said to be two to three days old and had gone viral on various social networking sites. Women of a social service organization thereafter started tracing the man appearing in the video.

Finally, after putting in a lot of hard work, they traced him on Sunday night. They held him and let him know how they felt about the incident. He was thrashed with slippers and hands, and there was a hullabaloo around for sometime. Later, he was handed over to the Kotwali police.

What is the police doing in Jhansi after the complaint

According to reports. Mini Khare had filed the complaint at the Kotwali police station. The Jhansi police are conducting an investigation based on the viral video and the complaint made by Mini Khare.

There have been instances of animals being ill-treated in Jhansi in the past. In the last few days, another incident of animal cruelty came to light through a viral video. Complaints were lodged by the same organization against four people, and cases have been filed against them.

Also Read: Not For Job, But In Search Of Life Partner – Arrangements For 1500, But 7,000 People Turn Up at Temple Marriage Camp In Kozhikode, Queues Stretch To Highway