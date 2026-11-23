A video clip depicting the devotee who got stuck while crawling underneath the legs of a statue of stone elephant in the famous Maa Narmada temple complex in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh has become popular on various social media platforms. In the video, the man can be seen struggling to get freed from that uncomfortable position as several visitors watched him.

Temple video in Madhya Pradesh: Devotee stuck under statue of elephant

In the popular video clip, a devotee wearing a blue-and-white striped sweater and dark blue jeans is seen crawling underneath a statue of elephant painted in bright orange color. But then, halfway through the process of crawling underneath the legs of the statue, he becomes trapped in between the base of the statue and the marble floor.

As visitors gathered around, several people could be heard giving him instructions in Hindi. They advised him to take deep breaths, adjust his posture and turn slightly to create enough space to get out. After a prolonged struggle, the man finally wriggled free and emerged from beneath the sculpture.

Madhya Pradesh temple tradition linked to wishes and paap-punya

Crawling beneath the elephant statue, which stands alongside a stone horse inside the temple premises, is a long-standing tradition followed by pilgrims visiting the Narmada origin site in Amarkantak.

According to popular folklore, devotees attempt the passage to seek the fulfilment of their wishes, known as mannat, or symbolically test their virtue and sins through the belief of paap-punya. The ritual continues to attract visitors to the temple complex.

Madhya Pradesh devotees urged to exercise caution during ritual

However, temple priests and regular visitors point out that getting stuck beneath the sculpture is largely linked to a person’s body size and technique rather than superstition. The narrow gap has very little clearance, leaving limited room for anyone attempting to pass through.

Videos similar to those where devotees get temporarily trapped under the elephant idol have also emerged from time to time. In the most recent case, social media users have warned visitors about the dangers involved before they attempt the ritual at the Madhya Pradesh temple.

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