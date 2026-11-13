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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

A couple's romantic stunt on a speeding TVS Apache in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, goes viral, prompting police to trace the motorcycle's registration number.

Uttar Pradesh Couple's Risky Romance On Speeding Bike Goes Viral (Image: X)
Uttar Pradesh Couple's Risky Romance On Speeding Bike Goes Viral (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 08:34 IST

A reckless performance by a young couple on a speeding motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district is raising ire among citizens as the authorities have registered a case against them following a video of their alleged romance being circulated online. The boy was driving his TVS Apache motorcycle at a great speed, and the girl was sitting on the fuel tank facing the man, with her arms wrapped around him while they were passing through the highways surrounded by vehicles.

The incident took place on Ramvan Gaman Marg near Basedi village, under the Sandipan Ghat police station limits. The couple’s actions have drawn criticism from local residents and social media users, particularly as Uttar Pradesh is observing November’s Traffic Month, with authorities running campaigns to encourage helmet use and responsible driving.

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How the Uttar Pradesh couple’s highway stunt was recorded

The video shows the motorcycle weaving through active traffic while the woman sits on the front fuel tank, facing the rider. Both appear distracted from the road, embracing and engaging in a romantic act while the two-wheeler continues at speed.

Travelers who were passing by the road captured this video using their mobile phones and uploaded the footage online on different social networking sites. The footage immediately gained popularity amongst many viewers, wondering how the couple dared to violate traffic regulations in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Why the Uttar Pradesh viral video triggered outrage

Social media users and local residents criticised the stunt, pointing out that the couple was not only risking their own lives but also putting other highway commuters in danger. The incident has also raised concerns because it surfaced during Traffic Month in Uttar Pradesh, when police and transport authorities are conducting statewide awareness campaigns on helmet use and safe driving.

Police trace motorcycle number plate in Uttar Pradesh probe

Taking cognizance of the viral footage, Kaushambi Police ordered an immediate investigation. Chail Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivank Singh confirmed that officials are examining the video to identify the people involved.

Police are also using the motorcycle’s clearly visible registration number to trace its owner and establish the identities of the rider and the woman. Authorities have said that once those involved are identified, strict legal action and penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act will follow.

Also Read: Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV    

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Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral
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Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

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