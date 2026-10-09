CAUGHT ON CAM: Masked Man Allegedly Steals Chain From Dead Body At Bihar Hospital; What Happened Next?

A video from a government hospital in Bihar has raised serious questions about security after a masked man was allegedly seen removing a gold chain from a deceased woman’s body and walking away.

The footage, reportedly recorded at Siwan Model Sadar Hospital, shows a man approaching a body kept on a stretcher near the registration counter. He appears to remove a chain from the woman’s neck, put it away and leave the area without being stopped.

The incident reportedly took place on October 7, while the video began circulating on social media the following day. The hospital administration has since approached the police, and an investigation is underway.

What Does The Viral Hospital Video Show?

मृत शरीर से चेन निकालता दिखा युवक सीवान सदर अस्पताल में शव के गले से चेन निकालने का आरोप मास्क पहने युवक ने चेन निकालकर जेब में रखी वायरल वीडियो की स्वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं शवों की सुरक्षा को लेकर अस्पताल प्रशासन पर उठे सवाल युवक की पहचान और घटना की सच्चाई जांच के बाद होगी स्पष्ट https://t.co/ki4lSdIrhA — Shivam Kumar (@Shivamjournal) October 8, 2026







The footage shows the masked individual approaching the deceased woman’s body near the hospital’s registration area. He allegedly removes the chain from her neck before leaving.

The apparent ease with which the man approaches the body has raised questions about access control and monitoring inside the hospital. However, the full circumstances surrounding the footage, including the suspect’s identity and role, remain subject to investigation.

Who Was The Woman Whose Chain Was Allegedly Stolen?

The identity of the deceased was disclosed to be Aarti Devi, aged 35, who was a resident of Bangra village in Maharajganj Police Station.

As per the news reports, she had received a snake bite and was sent to Siwan Sadar Hospital from Maharajganj Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment. She passed away while being transported to the hospital. After that, her body was laid in a stretcher next to the emergency ward of the hospital. This incident came to notice when this video got viral on social media.

What Action Has The Hospital Taken?

In the wake of that event, a complaint has been lodged by the hospital authorities against the matter with the local police department. Speaking about this matter, the hospital superintended Dr. Anil Kumar Singh has informed that questions have been asked from the concerned personnel and video recordings along with the photographs of the accused are provided to the police.

The police department is now investigating the matter in order to find out who it is and what really transpired there.

Why Has The Incident Raised Questions About Hospital Security?

The case has renewed concerns about the security of belongings and bodies kept on hospital premises. Questions have also emerged about whether surveillance footage was being monitored and why the alleged act was not stopped at the time.

The incident follows an earlier complaint involving missing jewellery from a deceased woman at the same hospital. In that case, relatives had reportedly alleged that a silver anklet was missing from the woman’s body.

The latest case remains under investigation. Until police establish the suspect’s identity and confirm the circumstances, the allegations should not be treated as a final finding of guilt.

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