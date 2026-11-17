A road in Uttar Pradesh was converted into a dancing stage, while the vehicles following behind were no ordinary ones either. There were two ambulances, including one that had a patient inside, which came when the music played on.

A Road Becomes A Dance Stage

In Bachhrauta village located in Babugarh region of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, some young men have done something that has raised the ire of many people online. They parked a Thar SUV on the road and got up on its roof to start dancing.

The intention behind this seems to have been fun, and it was caught on camera.

हापुड़: पीछे दो एम्बुलेंस आगे थार की छत पर डांस करते हुड़दंगी। एम्बुलेंस का ड्राइवर सायरन बजाता रहा और हुड़दंगी थार की छत पर हुड़दंग की रेस बढ़ाकर यातायात माह की पोल खोलते रहे। मामला हापुड़ जिले का है। https://t.co/qxQpiHNMhI — Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) November 16, 2026

Two Ambulances Make An Appearance

While these people were busy dancing, two ambulances appeared from behind them. The video shows these two ambulances with sirens blazing trying to find their way through. But there was no way for them to get past as the Thar was blocking the road.

Patient In One Of Them

One of these ambulances had a patient on board. In case of emergencies, time is of essence, and this is why the video has been found particularly hard to watch by many people.

Sirens Ignored

The sirens sounded repeatedly. The men on the roof did not stop. According to the video, they kept dancing while the ambulances stayed held up and other traffic was disrupted.

The Internet Reacts

The clip has spread quickly on social media. Users have questioned the behaviour of the men and criticised the lack of concern for patients who may need urgent medical help.

Not The First Thar Controversy

The incident comes in the wake of some other recent incidents involving the same model of SUV. At the beginning of this month, a man was arrested in Surat following a video in which he is seen driving his Thar with one hand, while firing firecrackers in the air during Diwali night. The police claimed that the act had posed an immediate danger to motorists and two-wheelers and that just a single error could have led to a major accident.

Some months ago, a person was apprehended in Greater Noida following an allegation of attempting to flee the petrol station without making payment for it. The act resulted in a chase that left a motorcycle dragged for a couple of kilometers on the highway. The driver was revealed to be Harsh, 22, of Sikandrabad.

What Lies Ahead?

Who are the persons in the video, and will they be traced? Will the Hapur police take note of the video and file a case against it? What was the condition of the patient after such a delay? All of this is not yet in the public domain.

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