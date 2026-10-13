Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

She had come to pray. Alone in the sanctum of a temple in Nigdi, in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad, a minor girl finished her prayers and stayed for a moment in a corner. It was a quiet, ordinary pause. Moments later, according to the temple’s CCTV footage, a man walked in.

What The CCTV Shows?

The footage shows a worker engaged in Metro pillar construction entering the sanctum. Seeing that the girl was alone, he allegedly dragged her into a corner and tried to assault her. The girl resisted, pushed him away and freed herself. When she raised an alarm, he let go and tried to flee.

After he left, the girl stood in the temple and began to cry.

समाज को कलंकित करने वाले ऐसे दरिंदों के खिलाफ आज निर्णायक लड़ाई लड़ने की सख्त जरूरत है, जो मासूम बच्चियों की सुरक्षा और सम्मान के लिए खतरा बने हुए हैं. महाराष्ट्र के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ के निगड़ी इलाके में मंदिर में दर्शन करने आई एक नाबालिग बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश किए जाने का कथित मामला बेहद शर्मनाक और इंसानियत को झकझोर देने वाला है. इस मामले में एक मेट्रो कंपनी के कर्मचारी पर लगे गंभीर आरोपों की निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहिए और दोष सिद्ध होने पर आरोपी को कानून के तहत कठोरतम सजा मिलनी चाहिए. https://t.co/YDAqU7OkM2 — Balmukund Joshi (@balmukundjoshi) October 12, 2026

How It Came To Light?

The incident became known because the cameras had recorded it. As word spread, local residents expressed strong anger.

The Police Response

The Nigdi police acted swiftly and took the worker into custody. The process to register a case against him under the appropriate sections is underway at Nigdi police station, according to the report.

A Wider Concern

The incident has again put the safety of women and girls in the area in focus, according to the report.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not give the date or time, the man’s name or age, or the girl’s age. They do not say whether her family has filed the complaint, what sections will be used, or whether the contractor employing him has taken any step. The name of the temple has not been given.

What Happens Next

Police will record the girl’s statement in a child-friendly manner, secure the CCTV footage and complete the formal registration of the case, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Questions will also be asked about verification and oversight of workers employed at Metro sites near residential areas and places of worship. For the girl, the immediate need is support and counselling, while the accused’s custody status and the charges will determine how the case proceeds.

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