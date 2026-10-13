LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

A Metro construction worker was taken into custody after CCTV footage allegedly showed him trying to assault a minor girl inside a temple in Maharashtra’s Nigdi while she offered prayers.

Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra's Nigdi Temple. (Image Credit:@balmukundjoshi/ X)
Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra's Nigdi Temple. (Image Credit:@balmukundjoshi/ X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 11:43 IST

She had come to pray. Alone in the sanctum of a temple in Nigdi, in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad, a minor girl finished her prayers and stayed for a moment in a corner. It was a quiet, ordinary pause. Moments later, according to the temple’s CCTV footage, a man walked in.

What The CCTV Shows?

The footage shows a worker engaged in Metro pillar construction entering the sanctum. Seeing that the girl was alone, he allegedly dragged her into a corner and tried to assault her. The girl resisted, pushed him away and freed herself. When she raised an alarm, he let go and tried to flee.

You Might Be Interested In

After he left, the girl stood in the temple and began to cry.

How It Came To Light?

The incident became known because the cameras had recorded it. As word spread, local residents expressed strong anger.

The Police Response

The Nigdi police acted swiftly and took the worker into custody. The process to register a case against him under the appropriate sections is underway at Nigdi police station, according to the report.

A Wider Concern

The incident has again put the safety of women and girls in the area in focus, according to the report.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not give the date or time, the man’s name or age, or the girl’s age. They do not say whether her family has filed the complaint, what sections will be used, or whether the contractor employing him has taken any step. The name of the temple has not been given.

What Happens Next

Police will record the girl’s statement in a child-friendly manner, secure the CCTV footage and complete the formal registration of the case, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Questions will also be asked about verification and oversight of workers employed at Metro sites near residential areas and places of worship. For the girl, the immediate need is support and counselling, while the accused’s custody status and the charges will determine how the case proceeds.

Also Read: 3 Killed Including Businessman Brothers, 2 Injured In Firing Over Dispute At Ramlila Mela Committee Meeting In UP’s Pilibhit

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested
Tags: crimeMaharashtra caseMaharashtra crimeNigdiNigdi case

RELATED News

Viral Video: Wife And Daughter Allegedly Try To Strangle Man With Dupatta In UP’s Muzaffarnagar After Domestic Fight, Elderly Man Comes To His Rescue

Class 12 Student Raped By Coaching Teacher In Gwalior, Accused Threatened To Kill Her If She Spoke Out; Arrested

Rs 500 Crore Loss, Rs 350 Crore Excise Hit: Why Old Monk Maker Is Fighting FSSAI’s Ban In Bombay High Court

7-Year-Old Girl Accuses Government School Teacher Of Rape In UP’s Banda, Reports Incident After Returning From Maihar Trip

Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

LATEST NEWS

From Schoolchildren to Published Authors: 2.5 Lakh Students Sign Up for 5th Edition of National Young Authors’ Fair

No More Bad-Light Delays? Shaun Pollock’s Pink Ball Idea Puts Test Cricket Tradition In Spotlight

WATCH: Hema Malini Transforms Into Goddess Durga For Navratri Performance In Hyderabad, Video Wins Hearts

Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

Sri Lanka Test Squad vs Pakistan 2026: Kusal Mendis to Lead 15-Member Team, Pathum Nissanka Included

Delhi Protest Restrictions: Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court in Contempt Case

Shubman Gill Creates History With Fifth ICC Player Of The Month Award, Beats Abhishek Sharma and Sikandar Raza

Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur

SOMANY Ceramics Unveils New Generation of Duragres Glazed Vitrified Tiles

Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

QUICK LINKS