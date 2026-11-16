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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin

Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo questioned alleged police inaction in a Vidisha minor girl case, claiming no FIR was filed and possible evidence was not seized for over 24 hours.

NHRC Member Flags Police Inaction In Vidisha Minor Girl Case (Image: X)
NHRC Member Flags Police Inaction In Vidisha Minor Girl Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 08:48 IST

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has questioned the alleged police inaction in a case involving a 16-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, claiming that no FIR had been registered and possible evidence had not been seized more than 24 hours after the incident. The girl was allegedly taken in an ambulance from a boys’ paying guest (PG) flat to a medical college on November 14 after suffering heavy bleeding from her private parts. Kanoongo has also alleged that clothes belonging to the minor were found in a dustbin outside the same flat and that attempts were made to dispose of them.

Raising concerns over the handling of the case, Kanoongo questioned whether the alleged links of the suspects to an influential person were preventing the police from taking action.

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Madhya Pradesh minor girl case: NHRC member questions police delay

In a strongly worded social media post on Sunday, Kanoongo alleged that students, including medical college students, secretly took the minor from the boys’ PG flat to a medical college in an ambulance.

He questioned the delay in registering a police case, asking: “If the perpetrator is related to someone influential, will no FIR be filed?”

Kanoongo also alleged that clothes reportedly belonging to the victim were found in a dustbin outside the PG accommodation. According to him, some people were trying to take the clothes away for destruction when an alert person noticed them and raised an alarm. The suspects allegedly fled after being spotted.

Madhya Pradesh police accused of failing to seize possible evidence

Expressing concern that evidence could be destroyed or tampered with, the NHRC member said police had not reached the location to seize the clothes even after more than 24 hours.

In his post, he said: “In Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly taken in secret by students, including medical college students, from a boys’ PG flat to a medical college in this ambulance, bleeding heavily from her private parts. The incident took place on November 14. In the second video, these clothes, reportedly belonging to the victim, are shown in a dustbin outside the same flat. When someone alert spotted them being taken away to be destroyed and raised an alarm, the suspects fled. The police’s negligence in enforcing the law is staggering: even after more than 24 hours, they have not arrived to seize evidence. There are suspicions that the evidence may have been tampered with!”

Madhya Pradesh case: POCSO Act violation alleged

Kanoongo accused the police of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act through their alleged failure to act in the case.

He further claimed that the youths living in the boys’ PG flat were nephews of a highly influential individual. According to his allegation, the connection was through caste and gotra ties.

The NHRC member has raised questions over the alleged police inaction and the possibility of evidence being tampered with. The allegations have not been independently established in the information provided.

Also Read: 8-Year-Old Boy Kicked And Thrown To Floor By Senior Students In Lucknow School; His Father Is a DIG – What He Did Next After His Son Was Assaulted?     

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Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin
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Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin

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Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin

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Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin
Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin
Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin
Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin
Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin

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