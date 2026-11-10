LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

The incident took place at around 1.45 am when flames suddenly erupted from the moving bus. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle and reducing it to ashes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. All passengers are believed to have escaped safely, averting a major tragedy.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. All passengers are believed to have escaped safely, averting a major tragedy.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported. All passengers are believed to have escaped safely, averting a major tragedy.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-10 12:14 IST

A Jagan Travels bus travelling from Kadapa to Vijayawada was completely gutted after catching fire near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh during the early hours of Tuesday.
 
The incident took place at around 1.45 am when flames suddenly erupted from the moving bus. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle and reducing it to ashes.
 
Fortunately, no casualties were reported. All passengers are believed to have escaped safely, averting a major tragedy. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. 
There were around 33 passengers travelling in the private bus. Some media reports suggest that the bus caught fire following a tyre burst near Chundi village in Valetipalem Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district 1 am.
 
The bus was on way from Kadapa to Vijayawada when the incident occurred. The driver promptly alerted the passengers and ensured they evacuated the vehicle before the flames engulfed it.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Responsible Sane (@thenewscurrenthq)

You Might Be Interested In



You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

RELATED News

15 Days, 3 Rounds, 7 Murders in Sasural: Mysuru Cab Driver Used Sleeping Pills-Stones; Wife and 6 Others Went Missing One by One- How the Mystery Uncovered?

Caught on CCTV: Young Men Set Off Fireworks, But A Rocket Suddenly Veers Towards Stockpile Inside The House Premises—What Happens Next Goes Viral

Delhi HC Relief for NCR Lawyers, Court Staff; Allows Vehicles with Valid Bar Association Stickers

She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

Watch Video: Drunk Man Arrives In Faridabad Hospital, Harasses Female Patient Asks For Massage, Messes Family’s Food – What Staff Did Next?

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul OUT; Tilak Varma Among 3 IN: Check India’s Revised Squad For Last 2 ODIs vs New Zealand

Watch Video: ‘Definitely Not In Our Bed…’ Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Remark As Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On Koffee With Karan 9

Patna High Court Cancels Bail, Supreme Court Restores It: What Happened In Bihar Hospital’s Rs 4000 Bribery Case?

Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

Pawan Kalyan’s 3 Marriages And 2 Divorces: From An Arranged Wedding With Nandini To Separation From Anna Konidala — His Relationship Timeline Explained

5-Hour Delay, No Life-Support Ambulance For Stroke Patient: Delhi Consumer Court Orders Hospital To Pay Rs 15 Lakh

Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Glory Fails To Earn FIFPRO World XI Spot As Lionel Messi Makes Record-Breaking Return

India A Schedule For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Dates, Fixtures, Match Timings, Squad, Venues And Live Streaming Details

Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes
Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes
Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes
Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes
Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

QUICK LINKS