Caught on Cam: Miraculous Escape For Passengers as Bus Catches Fire Near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

A Jagan Travels bus travelling from Kadapa to Vijayawada was completely gutted after catching fire near Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh during the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 1.45 am when flames suddenly erupted from the moving bus. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle and reducing it to ashes.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. All passengers are believed to have escaped safely, averting a major tragedy. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet.

There were around 33 passengers travelling in the private bus. Some media reports suggest that the bus caught fire following a tyre burst near Chundi village in Valetipalem Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district 1 am. The bus was on way from Kadapa to Vijayawada when the incident occurred. The driver promptly alerted the passengers and ensured they evacuated the vehicle before the flames engulfed it.