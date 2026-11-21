A woman was slapped and thrown to the ground by a policeman on board the Darbhanga-Amritsar Jan Nayak Express (Train number 15211) in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh near the town of Najibabad. Video footage of the incident, where it is said the woman got a bleeding head injury and lost her consciousness temporarily, has caused anger among people on social media sites. But there is another side of the story, where two GRP policemen have alleged that some passengers beat them and even tore their uniforms. An FIR has been filed against six passengers, who are behind bars now.

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of November 18, 2026, while the train was travelling between Moradabad and Najibabad. Videos of the confrontation and its aftermath began circulating widely on X and Instagram on November 20, while another clip showing the events before the alleged assault surfaced on November 21.

दरभंगा–अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस (15211) में एक महिला और उनकी बेटी से मारपीट हुई। पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने महिला को थप्पड़ मारे। उन्हें नीचे गिरा दिया। महिला का माथा फट गया। बताया जा रहा है कि कांस्टेबल की हरकत का महिला ने विरोध किया था, जिसके बाद मारपीट शुरू हो गई। यह घटना उत्तर प्रदेश में नजीबाबाद (बिजनौर) के आसपास की बताई जा रही है। — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) November 20, 2026

Uttar Pradesh train assault video shows argument over daughter’s treatment

According to the social media posts, the coach was heavily crowded when the woman objected to a constable’s alleged misbehaviour with her daughter. The confrontation was being recorded on a mobile phone when the uniformed officer allegedly tried to snatch the device, escalating the argument into a physical fight.

A separate clip shared by journalist Sachin Gupta allegedly shows the constable slapping the woman and knocking her down inside the crowded compartment. Reports claim she suffered a bleeding head and forehead injury and briefly lost consciousness as fellow passengers rushed to help her. Online users have also questioned the officer’s conduct and the absence of female police personnel during the confrontation in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh GRP constables file counter-allegations, claim uniforms were torn

Reportedly, the police version, however, presents a different account of how the fight began. According to reports citing the GRP, the confrontation started over a seat dispute. Two GRP constables, identified as Lalit Sagar and Ajay Kumar, alleged that passengers assaulted them and tore their uniforms during the argument.

Following their complaint, an FIR was registered at the Najibabad GRP Police Station against six passengers, including four women and two men. The two male passengers arrested in the case have been identified as Pikku Kumar and Chandan Thakur.

Uttar Pradesh police assault allegations await further clarification

The woman’s counter-allegations of assault by the constable remain under scrutiny. As of the morning of November 21, no publicly available official statement or FIR details had been provided by the GRP Moradabad division or Bijnor Police regarding the constable’s identity or any disciplinary action.

As per reports, the Ministry of Railways, GRP Moradabad and Bijnor Police have been tagged in social media posts seeking answers, including whether the personnel involved belonged to the GRP escort party or regular district police travelling on the train. The allegations surrounding the Uttar Pradesh train incident remain subject to official verification.

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