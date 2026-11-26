An individual who was accused of stalking and harassing an 11-year-old girl from the city of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was confronted by the girl’s mother and thrashed with her slippers after she found out that he was following her daughter yet again. The incident happened in the Khurja region on Wednesday and was recorded through a video which later went viral on the internet. The man, who seemed very scared during the whole process, kept on repeating “Aunty, Aunty” but was unable to give any justification of his actions as the woman questioned him.

According to the reports, the girl had earlier informed her mother regarding the harassment and stalking that she was undergoing, which had caused fear in her. Furious at the ordeal that her daughter had to go through, the woman decided to challenge the accused and when she saw him following her daughter again, she removed her slippers and started questioning him.

#बुलंदशहर – मजनू की दे दनादन चप्पलों से पिटाई। खुर्जा निवासी एक युवती के साथ एक मनचला आए दिन छेड़खानी करता था तो वही पीड़िता की मां ने मनचली को पकड़ लिया और चप्पलों से धुनाई कर दी, चप्पलों से पिटाई होते हुए मजनू का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। थाना खुर्जा नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला। @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck @bulandshahrpol — Prashant Kumar Journalist (@prashan02367402) November 25, 2026

Uttar Pradesh viral video shows mother confronting alleged stalker

The man appeared unable to respond to the woman’s questions and kept repeating, “Aunty, Aunty.” As she continued reprimanding him, the mother repeatedly hit him with her slippers and threw several of them at him. The accused tried to shield himself from the blows.

The quarrel attracted a number of spectators, most of whom supported the woman. A few people demanded that the police intervene and arrest the man, whereas others even advised the woman to beat him up. The entire event was captured on video and was soon distributed via social media sites.

Uttar Pradesh police investigate Bulandshahr stalking incident

Despite the public confrontation, no formal written complaint has been filed so far. Khurja City police station in-charge Ramfal Singh said the police had started investigating the matter based on the viral video. As per reports, he added that further legal action would depend on the facts established during the investigation.

Reportedly, Sunil Solanki, former district president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanded strict police action against the accused. Police are continuing their inquiry into the alleged stalking and harassment of the minor in Uttar Pradesh.

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