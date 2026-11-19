A domestic dispute in Haryana’s Fatehabad turned into a street fight on Wednesday (November 18) after a woman allegedly found herself locked out of her matrimonial home while attending a court hearing with her young daughter. The confrontation took place on Doctor Dhudian Wali Gali, Bighar Road, where the woman, Diksha, was seen fighting with her elder brother-in-law (jeth) in front of police personnel. The physical altercation involved slapping, pushing and grabbing, forcing the officers to step in and separate them. The dispute, however, was not directly between Diksha and her husband Kapil, but between her and her brother-in-law.

Haryana woman alleges mother-in-law locked her out

As per reports, Diksha, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Fatehabad, said she had gone to the local court with her daughter on Wednesday morning for a scheduled hearing in her ongoing matrimonial dispute. She alleged that while she was away, her mother-in-law broke the existing lock, took possession of the house and bolted the main gate from inside.

Diksha said, “I had gone to the court with my daughter for our hearing. Taking advantage of my absence, my mother-in-law broke the lock, occupied the house from behind, and shut the gate from inside.”

After returning and finding the house locked, she called the police emergency helpline. Two uniformed officers reached the narrow lane, but nobody inside opened the gate despite repeated calls.

Haryana viral video shows woman fighting with brother-in-law

The situation escalated when Diksha’s elder brother-in-law arrived and argued with her over the house. The verbal exchange soon turned physical, with both sides seen slapping, pushing and grabbing each other in footage circulated by local outlets Sansani News Fatehabad and AMPM News Fatehabad. Police personnel intervened to separate them.

The brother-in-law defended the lockout, claiming that the property belonged to his mother. According to AMPM News Fatehabad, he said, “The house is registered in my mother’s name, and we have closed the gate within our legal rights.”

Haryana matrimonial dispute continues for a year

According to reports, Diksha alleged that her husband Kapil had been pressuring her to seek a divorce for the past year. She also claimed that he was living with his sister-in-law (bhabhi), while she wanted to save her marriage and continue living in her matrimonial home with their daughter.

After the confrontation, Diksha remained outside the locked house for several hours. Her health reportedly deteriorated during the standoff, and she required brief medical attention at a local hospital.

Haryana police clarify action as councillor mediates

Reports say that City Police Station SHO Sanjay Morwal said the police responded promptly and intervened to stop the assault. According to Sansani News Fatehabad, he stated, “The matter is under investigation, and the allegations leveled against the police are baseless.”

He added that both sides had been called to the City Police Station to record their statements and that legal action would follow based on their formal written complaints.

The situation calmed down on Wednesday evening after municipal councillor Raju Tudewala and social worker Bunty Sharma intervened. A temporary compromise was reached under which Diksha was allowed to return home, while her mother-in-law was shifted to another residence to prevent further escalation.

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