It was during the Nikah of a couple that a wedding procession traveled from Ghaziabad to a village in Bulandshahr, which escalated from an argument to a physical fight and was filmed during the entire process.

Baraat reaches Mirzapur

The baraat is the marriage party of the groom which came all the way from Ghaziabad to Mirzapur village in the district of Bulandshahr, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Nikah ceremonies start as is the norm in any wedding function, where people are sitting, food is prepared and hosts move around both the parties.

As per the information available, there is no mention made about the identity of the families or even the timing of the ceremony.

An Argument Between Gharati & Baraati Over Arrangements

During the course of the ceremonies, seating arrangements and catering were managed. It was at this juncture that as per reports a verbal argument took place between the gharati and baraati.

There is no clear information available regarding the exact point raised.

Words To Blows

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the disagreement turned physical very soon, and both parties started punching and kicking each other. Even red plastic chairs were flung at one another inside the venue.

Panic Situation Inside The Venue

The argument resulted in a panic situation with women, kids, and other attendees rushing out of the venue and spectators capturing the whole scene on their mobile phones.

A Viral Video

The video of the fight became viral on the social media platform from November 20, 2026. It was not disclosed by the Dainik Bhaskar report that who shared the video first on social media.

बुलंदशहर: निकाह की रस्म के बीच विवाद और फिर घराती और बराती आपस में भिड़ गए। खूब लात घूंसे और कुर्सियां चलीं। https://t.co/F3BRkRRugW — Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) November 20, 2026

What Is Not Known

There are several aspects which are not known in the story. First of all, there is no mention of the names of the families, the reason for the argument other than sitting arrangements and catering, and no reports of injuries. Besides, there is nothing stated about the completion of the nikah ceremony.

What Happens Next?

Did the nikah go ahead after the clash, or was it called off? Will either family approach the police? Were any guests injured in the rush? And will the two sides settle the matter themselves, or will it grow further? Nothing has been reported yet.

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