Caught On Cam: Noida Man Jumps From 43rd Floor Of Supernova, Body Splits Into Two Upon Impact; What Happened Before The Fall?

A man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 43rd floor of Supernova Society in Sector 94, Noida, on Saturday, with police now investigating what led to his death. The incident comes just a day after he reportedly booked a room at the property. Police sources said he had been staying there only since the previous day and was reportedly upset over personal issues.

The impact of the fall was severe and, according to the information available, the man’s body was split into two. Reportedly, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 126 Police Station. Police have started an investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

A 35-year-old man, identified as Sambhav Jain, died by suicide after falling from the 43rd floor of Supernova Society in Sector 94, Noida. Police said he had checked into an Airbnb in the building alone for a one-day stay. An AC repair team reportedly tried to stop him after… — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) October 3, 2026

Noida Supernova death follows short stay at property

According to reports, the man had booked a room at Supernova only a day before the incident. Police sources said he had been staying at the property since the previous day and was allegedly dealing with personal issues.

Investigators are looking into his stay, the circumstances before the fall and other details that could explain what happened. No further information about the man has been made available so far.

Noida society had warned against short-term flat rentals

Reportedly, the incident has also drawn attention to a notice issued by the Supernova Apartment Owners’ Association on October 2. The residents’ body had warned flat owners and tenants against renting out homes to guests for brief stays through short-term rental platforms.

According to reports, the association said residents who list or rent out flats on such platforms could face legal action. It also stated that responsibility would rest with the respective flat owners or tenants.

Noida building had seen similar death in 2023

Saturday’s incident has also brought back focus on a similar case from the same Supernova building in 2023. At that time, a Delhi resident had allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the building.

Police are now investigating the latest Noida incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

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