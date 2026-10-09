Caught on Cam: Patient Was Inside Ambulance as Oxygen Cylinder leaked, Triggers Powerful Blast, Roof Blown 40 Feet Away, 1 dead, 2 Injured in Odisha

A patient died and two people were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside a private ambulance at Udala College in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The blast reportedly occurred when the cylinder was turned on at around 8:45, setting the ambulance on fire and causing parts of its roof to collapse. The patient was inside the ambulance when the explosion occurred. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze, while further details about the incident are awaited.

Odisha ambulance blast: Patient dies as oxygen cylinder explodes during referral

SK Mirza, security in-charge of Udala Hospital, said the patient was being referred to another facility when the explosion took place.

“A patient was referred around 8:45. At that moment, the oxygen cylinder exploded when it was turned on. The explosion caused the ambulance to catch fire,” Mirza said.

He added that the patient died, while two people were injured after metal parts from the ambulance’s roof collapsed. Further details about the circumstances of the Odisha blast are awaited.

Odisha ambulance incident followed by sleeper bus fire in Karnataka

In a separate incident, a private sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru to Sagar was gutted in a fire caused by a short circuit near Mumbalu village in Karnataka’s Sagar taluk at around 5:45 am on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred within the Anandapuram police station limits. Quick action by the driver and cleaner helped everyone aboard escape safely. Only two passengers were travelling towards Sagar, as most had already got off during an earlier stop in Shivamogga.

Odisha news: Firefighters respond as Karnataka bus sustains heavy damage

The fire destroyed roughly 80% of the bus. Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Anandapuram Police Sub-Inspector Praveen inspected the site, and a case has been registered at the Anandapuram police station, according to ANI.

(with inputs from ANI)

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