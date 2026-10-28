Caught on Cam: People Rush To Collect Petrol in Plastic Bags, Bottles and Even Medicine Containers After Tanker Overturns on Mathura-Bareilly Highway

A petrol tanker carrying fuel from Mathura’s Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery overturned on the Bareilly Highway on Tuesday afternoon. The accident triggered a rush among locals to collect the petrol spilling onto the roadside. People from nearby villages arrived with buckets, cans, bottles and even plastic bags. Several were seen collecting petrol from the ground. Some also parked their motorcycles along the highway and filled their fuel tanks.

The situation changed when police reached the spot. A stampede-like situation followed as people carrying containers ran away from the scene.

Petrol Tanker Overturns While Heading to Muzaffarnagar

The tanker was carrying petrol from the IOCL refinery in Mathura to Muzaffarnagar. The accident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday. According to officials, the tanker lost control while attempting to overtake a vehicle. The driver reportedly tried to avoid a car when the tanker overturned on the highway.

The driver, identified as Radhey Shyam, jumped out of the vehicle and escaped without injuries. Petrol spilled onto the roadside after the tanker overturned. The leak attracted a large crowd from nearby villages, leading to a scramble to collect the fuel.

Police Arrive as Locals Rush to Collect Spilled Petrol

As the news of the accident spread, people gathered around the overturned tanker. Several were seen carrying buckets, cans and other containers to collect the petrol. Some people also filled their motorcycles with the spilled fuel. The situation raised concerns as petrol continued to leak from the tanker.

Police, fire brigade personnel and highway officials reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. They cleared the crowd and took steps to control the situation.

मथुरा-बरेली हाईवे पर महावन क्षेत्र के मनोहरपुर गांव के पास पेट्रोल से भरा टैंकर पलट गया। टैंकर मथुरा स्थित आईओसीएल रिफाइनरी से पेट्रोल लेकर मुजफ्फरनगर जा रहा था। हादसे के बाद सड़क पर फैले पेट्रोल को ग्रामीण बाल्टियों और प्लास्टिक के कैनों में भरकर ले जाने लगे। #Mathura https://t.co/thfxlWlMS8 — Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal 🇮🇳 (@ArunAzadchahal) October 27, 2026

Fire Brigade Controls Situation, Traffic Restored

Mahavan Circle Officer Sanjeev Rai said the tanker was heading to Muzaffarnagar when the vehicle ahead applied sudden brakes, causing the tanker to lose balance.

Firefighters worked for nearly an hour to bring the situation under control. Multiple fire engines were sent to the spot, while an ambulance and crane were also arranged.

With the help of police and other departments, the tanker was safely moved to the roadside. Traffic on the highway was subsequently restored. The driver said the refinery’s fire department and other concerned authorities were informed immediately after the accident.