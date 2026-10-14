Caught On Cam: People Seen Jumping From Windows As Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Udham Fish Point; What Triggered The Blaze In Jaffrabad?

A woman jumped from a window as customers desperately tried to escape a cylinder fire at Udham Fish Point in North East Delhi’s Welcome police station area. The fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen, triggering panic among diners, with men and women on the first floor rushing towards the roof to save themselves. A video circulating on social media shows the woman jumping down from a window as people struggle to get out of the building. The fire was brought under control in time, preventing a possible major disaster, but questions remain over the restaurant’s fire safety arrangements.

The real cause of the fire and how much damage was done has not yet been officially revealed. This event has also thrown light on the safety of the individuals having their meals in restaurants and safe exit routes during any emergencies.

Delhi: Jafrabad स्थित Udham Fish Point रेस्टोरेंट में लगी भीषण आग, जान बचाने के लिए ऊपर से कूदे लोग! 🔥🚨 https://t.co/78IqXqGFeo — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 13, 2026

How Delhi restaurant fire made the diners fight for their lives

As per reports, the cylinder went on fire inside the kitchen of Udham Fish Point, causing panic among the people there. With the chaos ensuing, the people started looking for an escape route. While the people in the upstairs found it difficult to find an escape route, some people saved themselves by even jumping from the roof top of the restaurant.

Fortunately, the fire has been controlled before it turned into a tragedy. Nevertheless, questions arise as to how the situation would evolve if the fire spread further and people did not find the way out of the building. The reason for the fire is still to be known; an official version of the event is pending.

Delhi Restaurant Fire Sparks Fire NOC and Safety Regulations Scrutiny

The case has once again raised questions regarding fire safety measures at restaurants in the North East Delhi, which is facing certain issues with fire safety measures and Fire NOCs. At this point, it remains to be clarified whether the Udham Fish Point possessed a Fire NOC or not, and this information should be obtained from the relevant department.

Another issue raised by the event is whether all the necessary documentation and conditions have been examined prior to issuance of restaurant licences and regular checks of such venues. Having the necessary fire safety measures at hand could help in case of fire.

MCD, fire department face questions after Delhi restaurant fire

The MCD and the concerned fire department should shed light on whether or not the restaurant required certain permissions and whether Udham Fish Point had those approvals and adhered to safety measures required by law. Permits for running a restaurant and fire safety approval might be issued by two separate bodies; therefore, cooperation is required in this case.

In the case of the absence of mandatory safety arrangements in an establishment, it should take the required action according to the existing rules. Other restaurants in North East Delhi should be inspected for the presence of fire extinguishers and other emergency measures.

Delhi restaurant fire stresses the importance of prevention measures

The issue that emerges as a result of the Udham Fish Point tragedy is how frequently safety issues are discussed only after an accident happens rather than being investigated beforehand. It is necessary for the authorities to perform an objective investigation and publish the results of this work.

It is yet to be established what caused the fire and how much damage was done as well as whether or not there were any safety lapses on the part of the restaurant management.

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