Caught On Cam: People Went To Buy Gulab Jamuns, Found Rats Swimming In Vessel, Video Sparks Outrage, FDA Steps In

A Video of rats swimming in a box containing gulab jamuns has caused an uproar in Bhiwandi, and now the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to penalise the sweet shop. The sweet shop, Harish Gulab Jamun, is located near Salahuddin Ayyubi School on Shanti Nagar Road. After the video spread like wildfire through social media, there have been questions about the hygiene and food safety standards of the outlet.

As per sources, local people who came to know about the video reached the shop and found that the shop was closed. The sweet shop was closed on Tuesday when demands were raised for a food safety check.

FDA team arrives, gulab jamun sample sent for testing

On Wednesday, Food Safety Officer (FSO) Praveen Shinde, along with an FDA team, inspected the premises. Officials examined the shop’s food safety conditions and also checked documents required to operate the food business. The team collected a sample of gulab jamuns for laboratory examination and prepared a panchnama during the inspection. The laboratory report is expected to play a role in determining what further action may follow.

The viral footage itself shows what appears to be a rat moving through the vessel containing the sweets. However, the circumstances surrounding the video have not yet been independently established.

Shop allegedly missing mandatory food registration certificate

During the inspection, FDA officials reportedly found that the Food Business Operator (FBO) did not possess the required food business registration certificate. Following the finding, the department issued a notice directing the establishment to stop its food business. Further action will depend on the laboratory results and the findings of the food safety authorities.

The development has also brought attention to other outlets operating under the same name.

11 Harish Gulab Jamun outlets face questions after video

According to information available, Harish Gulab Jamun has around 11 outlets across Bhiwandi city and rural areas. The viral video has therefore raised questions about whether similar food safety concerns could exist elsewhere, although no such issue has been established at the other outlets based on the information available.

The FDA’s current action is focused on the shop featured in the viral video, while the sample analysis and inspection findings are awaited.

Owner says CCTV footage could reveal when incident happened

Earlier on, Harish Sahu, the owner of the shop in question, had confirmed ownership of the outlet featured in the viral video. Nevertheless, he clarified that he did not know at what time the video was taken or what happened that made the rat enter the box.

The video taken from the CCTV camera at the shop can explain more about the situation. The video can show the exact time of the incident and how the rat got into the sweets. For now, the viral video has led to an investigation process, although the exact situation is yet to be known.